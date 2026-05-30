The World's Only Resort To Swim With Crystal River Manatees In A Protected Setting Is A Gulf Coast Florida Getaway
Travelers crowd Florida for its beaches, but its most protected corners hold something rarer. Bays and springs where manatees swim offer a natural aquarium for visitors to see the sea cows. Plantation Resort on Crystal River is the only resort in the world that offers a chance for guests to swim with them, according to its official website. That exclusivity isn't accidental — manatees are protected under both federal and state law, and Florida's Crystal River is one of the only places in the world where visitors can safely get in the water with manatees in their natural home. The resort's company Plantation Adventure Tours leads this experience responsibly while offering an amenity-rich stay.
A little over an hour's drive north of Tampa, Plantation Resort's tour company is adjacent to the hotel property. Interactions with manatees are strictly regulated, so tours begin with a briefing — chasing, feeding, or touching them is prohibited. Then, captains cruise passengers out to Kings Bay, guiding participants through passive observance when a gentle giant is spotted. Wetsuits, snorkel gear, and pool noodles are provided, so swimmers can float nearby for a face-to-snout interaction with the manatees.
Crystal River is one of the best snorkeling destinations to see these mammals, and visitors can see around 40 to 50 year-round. The best time to visit is winter, when these animals seek warmer waters and migrate to the Gulf Coast's natural springs, which remain at 72 degrees Fahrenheit no matter the season. Tours run approximately three hours and cost $75 per person.
Staying at the Plantation Resort on Crystal River
One of the stops on the journey (if the weather and tides permit) is Three Sisters Springs, a place with Caribbean colored waters and seasonal manatee sightings. Here, guests can float in the crystalline aqua blues and find themselves surrounded by more sea cows. If Three Sisters Springs isn't accessible, the captain will redirect to another spot on Kings Bay.
Crystal River offers something increasingly rare — a chance to connect with wildlife in a safe environment, while still getting an upscale retreat for a weekend escape. After the wetsuits come off, guests return to the Plantation Resort, where a stunning waterfall adorned with manatee statues graces the entrance. The warm, nautical-themed rooms and cool golf villas give guests a reason to extend their trip. Beyond the water, guests can tee off on an 18-hole fairway, adding to the experience ashore.
With more than 2,800 Google reviews, vacationers have rated the resort four stars. Travelers agree it is one of the most scenic ways to view manatees, calling it one of the most magical experiences of their lives. One Tripadvisor reviewer highlights the manatee excursion, saying, "Worth the very affordable amount! Three hours on a boat with the captain and your guide they find manatees and you get to swim with them!"