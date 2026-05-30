The World's Only Resort To Swim With Crystal River Manatees In A Protected Setting Is A Gulf Coast Florida Getaway

Travelers crowd Florida for its beaches, but its most protected corners hold something rarer. Bays and springs where manatees swim offer a natural aquarium for visitors to see the sea cows. Plantation Resort on Crystal River is the only resort in the world that offers a chance for guests to swim with them, according to its official website. That exclusivity isn't accidental — manatees are protected under both federal and state law, and Florida's Crystal River is one of the only places in the world where visitors can safely get in the water with manatees in their natural home. The resort's company Plantation Adventure Tours leads this experience responsibly while offering an amenity-rich stay.

A little over an hour's drive north of Tampa, Plantation Resort's tour company is adjacent to the hotel property. Interactions with manatees are strictly regulated, so tours begin with a briefing — chasing, feeding, or touching them is prohibited. Then, captains cruise passengers out to Kings Bay, guiding participants through passive observance when a gentle giant is spotted. Wetsuits, snorkel gear, and pool noodles are provided, so swimmers can float nearby for a face-to-snout interaction with the manatees.

Crystal River is one of the best snorkeling destinations to see these mammals, and visitors can see around 40 to 50 year-round. The best time to visit is winter, when these animals seek warmer waters and migrate to the Gulf Coast's natural springs, which remain at 72 degrees Fahrenheit no matter the season. Tours run approximately three hours and cost $75 per person.