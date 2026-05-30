Washington's Highest Point On The San Juan Islands Is A Mountain Gem With A Watchtower And Scenic Views
The San Juan Islands, located in Washington's northwest reaches, have the unique terrain of being both maritime and mountainous. That means there are areas within the archipelago where you can hike up to high points and get staggering views over the sea and surrounding mountain ranges, as if standing on a pedestal lifting out from the water. Its highest point is also the second-tallest island mountain in the contiguous United States: Mount Constitution. Its peak reaches over 2,400 feet above sea level, located on Orcas Island.
Getting to the top of Mount Constitution requires climbing up a few steep sections, but it's not an overly difficult trek. Trails meander up through old-growth forest and meadows, affording views of the Salish Sea and distant mountain ranges all along the way. The good news is that, for non-hikers, you can also drive up to the summit. Whichever route you choose, a highlight of getting to the top is a stone tower, formerly a fire lookout, that you can ascend for panoramic views of the San Juan Islands and Cascade Mountains.
Reaching the top of Mount Constitution
Hikers have a few options for venturing up Mount Constitution, immersed in Orcas Island's lush forest and glimmering lakes. If you're someone who enjoys the payoff of starting at the base and making your way all the way up the summit, then you can take on the Mount Constitution Loop. The full loop is 6.7 miles, beginning at Mountain Lake. The trail has some steep sections as it ascends Mount Constitution, then descends on the other side of the mountain, passing two more small lakes called the Twin Lakes. The trail takes some very steep switchbacks on the latter leg, before going uphill again to return to the trailhead.
You could do an easier version of the Mount Constitution hike by starting higher up on the mountain. Drive to the Cold Springs parking area, and from there, you can follow the Cold Springs Trail shortly before connecting to the Little Summit Trail, which takes you up to the summit. This route is only 2.7 miles to the top, and you can follow the same path back down to avoid the more difficult switchbacks of the Mount Constitution Loop. You could also simply have someone drive you to the top, then only hike the descent.
Even if you just drive up the mountain, there's one small climb you won't want to miss — going up the stairs of the peak's watchtower. The tower was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, modeled after medieval towers in the Caucasus Mountains of Europe. These days, it's open for visitors to climb, with sweeping views that extend all the way to the Vancouver skyline on a clear day.
What to know about getting to Mount Constitution
Mount Constitution lies within Moran State Park, a San Juan Islands park brimming with waterfalls and scenic swim spots. That means you'll have to pay the entry fee — offered as a day pass or annual pass — to go up the mountain. But the purchase of the pass also means you get access to the park's other great recreational opportunities. That includes birdwatching for bald eagles, swimming or paddling at Cascade Lake, and trying out some of its other hiking trails — the Cascade Falls Trail is an easy option with 4.7 stars from AllTrails reviewers that rewards you with waterfall views. The park is open every day until dusk.
The most practical option for getting to Orcas Island is with the Washington State Ferry. It departs from Anacortes on the mainland several times a day and takes about an hour to reach Orcas Island. You can drive your car directly onto the ferry, and once you arrive at the Orcas Island ferry terminal, it's about a 40-minute drive to the top of Mount Constitution (although, of course, you could pull off earlier to hike the rest). The island's largest town, Eastsound, has boutique shops and great restaurants, making for a cozy place to stay on your visit.