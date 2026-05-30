Washington's Highest Point On The San Juan Islands Is A Mountain Gem With A Watchtower And Scenic Views

Hikers have a few options for venturing up Mount Constitution, immersed in Orcas Island's lush forest and glimmering lakes. If you're someone who enjoys the payoff of starting at the base and making your way all the way up the summit, then you can take on the Mount Constitution Loop. The full loop is 6.7 miles, beginning at Mountain Lake. The trail has some steep sections as it ascends Mount Constitution, then descends on the other side of the mountain, passing two more small lakes called the Twin Lakes. The trail takes some very steep switchbacks on the latter leg, before going uphill again to return to the trailhead.

You could do an easier version of the Mount Constitution hike by starting higher up on the mountain. Drive to the Cold Springs parking area, and from there, you can follow the Cold Springs Trail shortly before connecting to the Little Summit Trail, which takes you up to the summit. This route is only 2.7 miles to the top, and you can follow the same path back down to avoid the more difficult switchbacks of the Mount Constitution Loop. You could also simply have someone drive you to the top, then only hike the descent.

Even if you just drive up the mountain, there's one small climb you won't want to miss — going up the stairs of the peak's watchtower. The tower was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, modeled after medieval towers in the Caucasus Mountains of Europe. These days, it's open for visitors to climb, with sweeping views that extend all the way to the Vancouver skyline on a clear day.