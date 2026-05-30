Between Naples And Sarasota Is America's First Solar-Powered Town Known As 'The Homeland Of Tomorrow'

When Hurricane Ian raged through Southwest Florida in 2022, it caused $112 billion in damage, killed 150 people, and left approximately 2.6 million Floridians without power. It was Florida's costliest hurricane to date, and the third costliest in the U.S. (after Katrina and Harvey). The wind damage was extensive, flooding was pervasive, and cleanup and recovery efforts took years. Yet one town that stood directly in the storm's path was the only community in the region to retain power and survive with minimal damage. Located about 15 miles north of Fort Myers in Charlotte County, Babcock Ranch is a certified "hurricane-proof" green city, designed to withstand high winds and drain water efficiently while self-powering solely by energy created on its 870-acre solar farm. The self-proclaimed "Hometown of Tomorrow" hosts about 5,000 homes as of this writing, with 20,000 planned, plus parks, trails, and public buildings like shopping centers, restaurants, medical facilities, and restaurants carefully placed across 18,000 acres. The project utilizes approximately 687,000 solar panels and began construction in 2015, opening its first homes in 2018.

As its name suggests, Babcock Ranch was founded on a former working ranch owned by generations of the Babcock family. Fred Babcock donated hundreds of acres of land to conservation efforts throughout the 20th century, and after he died, environmentally forward developer Kitson & Partners purchased the 91,000-acre ranch. The firm then sold 80% of the 73,000-acre parcel to the state of Florida for habitat and wildlife preservation, and turned 20% into a solar farm and futuristic green city. "Babcock Ranch is designed to coexist harmoniously with nature while embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation," its vision statement declares, and if Hurricane Ian was any indication, it's off to a successful start, setting a precedent for more communities like it across the country.