Between Naples And Sarasota Is America's First Solar-Powered Town Known As 'The Homeland Of Tomorrow'
When Hurricane Ian raged through Southwest Florida in 2022, it caused $112 billion in damage, killed 150 people, and left approximately 2.6 million Floridians without power. It was Florida's costliest hurricane to date, and the third costliest in the U.S. (after Katrina and Harvey). The wind damage was extensive, flooding was pervasive, and cleanup and recovery efforts took years. Yet one town that stood directly in the storm's path was the only community in the region to retain power and survive with minimal damage. Located about 15 miles north of Fort Myers in Charlotte County, Babcock Ranch is a certified "hurricane-proof" green city, designed to withstand high winds and drain water efficiently while self-powering solely by energy created on its 870-acre solar farm. The self-proclaimed "Hometown of Tomorrow" hosts about 5,000 homes as of this writing, with 20,000 planned, plus parks, trails, and public buildings like shopping centers, restaurants, medical facilities, and restaurants carefully placed across 18,000 acres. The project utilizes approximately 687,000 solar panels and began construction in 2015, opening its first homes in 2018.
As its name suggests, Babcock Ranch was founded on a former working ranch owned by generations of the Babcock family. Fred Babcock donated hundreds of acres of land to conservation efforts throughout the 20th century, and after he died, environmentally forward developer Kitson & Partners purchased the 91,000-acre ranch. The firm then sold 80% of the 73,000-acre parcel to the state of Florida for habitat and wildlife preservation, and turned 20% into a solar farm and futuristic green city. "Babcock Ranch is designed to coexist harmoniously with nature while embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation," its vision statement declares, and if Hurricane Ian was any indication, it's off to a successful start, setting a precedent for more communities like it across the country.
Babcock Ranch is a carefully planned, eco-conscious community
Babcock Ranch is divided into 14 neighborhoods over 28 square miles, connected via bike paths, greenways, and trails that limit the need for cars and offer ample green space and parks throughout. Lakes and lagoons serve not only as scenic fishing spots but also as flood-mitigating retention ponds. Building sites are intentionally elevated, and historic irrigation and drainage patterns are recreated to mitigate flooding, with technologically enhanced shorelines to reduce erosion. Power lines and fiber optic internet cables are laid underground. Native fauna and terrain have been preserved, and the community is effectively surrounded by Babcock Ranch Preserve, a scenic conservation area home to unique wildlife (that Kitson & Partners parceled off and sold to the state). Visitors can take an eco-tour of the preserve for an opportunity to see a less-tamed version of Florida.
Within Babcock Ranch, residential blocks blend townhomes, single-family homes, condos, villas, and one 55+ community, sustainably built in partnership with local and regional contractors. Two shopping districts feature a familiar variety of big-box stores and businesses, from Home Goods and ACE Hardware to Papa John's and Jersey Mike's. These are interspersed with smaller independent businesses such as salons, an animal hospital, a martial arts studio, a raw bar and grill, and more. EV charging stations abound, and visitors can rent solar-powered golf carts to explore, as many residents do.
The community partners with a Tampa-based medical network to provide an urgent care center while developing a comprehensive hospital. Mobile healthcare is also in the works. "This isn't some developer throwing a few solar panels on roofs and calling it green," John Garuti, a Southwest Florida realtor, says in a video on YouTube. "The entire town was built around a massive solar farm, battery storage, and underground power lines."
Babcock Ranch prioritizes outdoor space, health, wellness, and education
Babcock Ranch prioritizes an all-encompassing sustainable lifestyle model. WellWay is its private fitness club, offering an array of luxury health and wellness experiences, from genetic testing to bespoke training plans. A community field house contains basketball courts and often hosts various social events, which range from "food truck Fridays" and salsa dance classes to art festivals and youth sports leagues.
As befits an eco-conscious place, parks, trails, and outdoor green spaces encompass much of Babcock Ranch. Throughout the community, "solar trees" serve as both suncatchers and public art, while the PKWY is a network of six themed parks across 313 acres that include modern playgrounds, tranquil lagoons with fishing areas, dedicated dog parks, a splash pad, sports fields like pickleball courts, a skate park, and a golf course. Because solar and sustainability are the pride, joy, and crux of the community, the Babcock Ranch Solar Farm features an Eco-Discovery Center, where visitors and residents alike can learn about sustainable technology — from battery storage tech to native fauna — while a three-story observation tower offers sweeping views of the solar energy centers.
Babcock Ranch is on Florida's Gulf Coast about 85 miles south of Sarasota and 50 miles north of Naples, a ritzy, seaside city known for good food and high-end shops. It's technically part of Punta Gorda, a charming Gulf Coast city popular for its beaches and boutiques, though downtown is about 30 miles southeast. Punta Gorda has a small regional airport, but Babcock Ranch's closest major hub is Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, just 24 miles south of the solar-powered community. Although there are no hotels in Babcock Ranch (yet), there are nearby home rentals available. Alternatively, visitors can book lodging in Fort Myers or camp at nearby Webb Lake.