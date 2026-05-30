Pennsylvania's Riverside Borough Near The Ohio Border Is A Tucked-Away Gem With Arts, Tasty Eats, And Nearby Parks
The riverside borough of Midland, Pennsylvania, shines as a hidden-gem launchpad for travelers looking to experience the ultimate Rust Belt revival. Sitting beside the scenic Ohio River within the Pittsburgh Tri-State area, this "small city with a big heart" of around 2,400 residents combines industrial grit and modern cultural charm. Midland sits around 4 miles from the Ohio border and around 10 miles from West Virginia's northernmost point.
Midland was founded in 1905 as a "company town" engineered around Midland Steel Co., which later became Crucible Steel Co. and employed around 7,500 people at its peak in the 1950s. When the decline of the American steel industry ultimately caused widespread mill closures across the broader region around the 1980s, Midland sought to reinvent itself. Since then, it has traded its smokestacks for stages at the world-class Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, a cultural hub that currently ranks as the top-rated Tripadvisor attraction in Midland.
Midland is about 20 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, which shares history with Midland as a former steel town. Visitors can fly into the Pittsburgh International Airport and rent a car to drive to Midland and explore its nearby parks.
Performing arts and delicious eats in Midland, Pennsylvania
The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is a must-visit attraction in Midland. It brings star power to Midland, taking center stage on the former grounds of Midland's Lincoln High School. The venue opened in 2006 and rolls out the red carpet for nearly 40,000 visitors annually for a blockbuster lineup of close to 100 events per year, from Broadway-style musicals to concerts and exhibits. The center also supports the stars of tomorrow by leveraging its elite Berklee College of Music affiliation to award nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to young, aspiring musicians. Its prestigious Henry Mancini Awards also sends top regional student performers to New York City to perform on the legendary stage of Broadway's iconic Minskoff Theatre for a ticket to stardom.
When the final curtain falls and hunger strikes, Midland Avenue delivers a crowd-pleasing performance of its own with tasty eats. Google reviewers rave about Wunder Bar and Restaurant's comforting menu, where the burgers, chef salads, and calzones received standing ovations for being some of the best and most generously portioned sizes around.
Just down the street, Big Kat Pizza bakes its own house-made dough; one Google reviewer who has tasted pizza in "just about every city" in the Eastern U.S. wrote that the Sicilian with pesto is the best he has ever had. He recommended ordering it with extra sauce, which makes the leftovers taste like he just picked up the order. Inside the resaurant, historic photos line the walls and add to the small-town ambiance, and the owner is known to chat with diners.
Parks and recreation near Midland, Pennsylvania
For an outdoor intermission, nature lovers can paddle out to Phillis Island, a federal wildlife refuge on an island in the Ohio River. Travelers can reach the sanctuary by launching a kayak or boat from the Ohioville Borough Boat Ramp 4 miles from downtown Midland. The island shelters animals including 13 species of freshwater mussels, four of which researchers once believed were extinct in Pennsylvania. Phillis Island also has a fascinating archeological history, with findings of artifacts dating back 10,000 to 16,000 years. Just 10 miles from Midland in Calcutta, Ohio is Beaver Creek State Forest, Ohio's scenic state park with trails and camping, a playground for hikers, kayakers, and those who hope to spot a bald eagle.
Travelers can also head about 20 miles northeast from Midland to Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and explore the Buttermilk Falls Natural Area. This scenic spot served as a childhood playground for Fred Rogers of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," whose grandfather owned the property. Today, a trail lined with his famous quotes guides visitors down to a sandstone gorge. An immersive stairway descends to the waterfall and allows visitors to walk directly behind the cascading waters. It makes for a fantastic photo op in both the summer and winter months. One Google reviewer wrote that the winter creates a magical scene, when the falls freeze into ice formations against the dark sandstone. If you'd like to see more of Mister Rogers' childhood hangouts, head to Latrobe, about 80 miles east of Midland, to see Fred Rogers' hometown, a city hidden In Pennsylvania's scenic Laurel Highlands and a historic parkland paradise.
If you're traveling with kids, continue another 10 miles east to Ligonier and Idlewild and SoakZone, a laidback amusement park with a trolley that takes visitors through Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Those craving urban energy with outdoor activities should stop in Pittsburgh along the way.