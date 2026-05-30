Pennsylvania's Riverside Borough Near The Ohio Border Is A Tucked-Away Gem With Arts, Tasty Eats, And Nearby Parks

The riverside borough of Midland, Pennsylvania, shines as a hidden-gem launchpad for travelers looking to experience the ultimate Rust Belt revival. Sitting beside the scenic Ohio River within the Pittsburgh Tri-State area, this "small city with a big heart" of around 2,400 residents combines industrial grit and modern cultural charm. Midland sits around 4 miles from the Ohio border and around 10 miles from West Virginia's northernmost point.

Midland was founded in 1905 as a "company town" engineered around Midland Steel Co., which later became Crucible Steel Co. and employed around 7,500 people at its peak in the 1950s. When the decline of the American steel industry ultimately caused widespread mill closures across the broader region around the 1980s, Midland sought to reinvent itself. Since then, it has traded its smokestacks for stages at the world-class Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, a cultural hub that currently ranks as the top-rated Tripadvisor attraction in Midland.

Midland is about 20 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, which shares history with Midland as a former steel town. Visitors can fly into the Pittsburgh International Airport and rent a car to drive to Midland and explore its nearby parks.