Nestled Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Scenic State Park With Trails, Camping, And Kayaking
The vast stretch of the Appalachian Mountains covers 13 states, reaching from Alabama and Georgia in the South all the way up north to New York. Road-trippers can experience the best of the Appalachians along the Interstate 26, North Carolina's lofty Appalachian byway, or head into the Hiwassee Highlands of Georgia to tour the unique wine region in the Appalachian foothills. A rather overlooked state for Appalachian scenery, however, is Ohio, where the timbered ridges sweep from east to south. Hidden near the border with Pennsylvania is Beaver Creek State Park, a scenic stretch of woodlands where Appalachian adventures await.
The park extends for almost 3,000 acres, revealing rugged sandstone bluffs fringed by swaying hemlocks and laurels. Carving its way through the mountain valley is the Little Beaver Creek, which, despite the diminutive name, is a designated National Wild and Scenic River. Steep ridges along the riverbank look down into the forested valley, offering panoramic views of a primordial wilderness where ancient tribes once roamed almost 10,000 years ago. Hikers can venture along winding trails through the overgrown valley, while the Little Beaver Creek entices paddlers to splash through its winding currents, surrounded on either side by primitive woodland.
History fiends and culture-seekers will also find distractions here. A pioneer village dotted with historic structures reveals the Little Beaver Valley's homesteader heritage, while fascinating displays of insects, taxidermies, and even Native American artifacts can be seen in the Wildlife Education Center. Spend the night camping in the park to bask in the wilderness, or retreat to nearby towns for comfortable lodging. Ohioans in Akron can drive to the state park in roughly 90 minutes, while Pennsylvanians in Pittsburgh can make the journey in just over an hour. Whether you're sightseeing or exploring, Beaver Creek State Park is an underrated getaway.
Explore the wilderness in Beaver Creek State Park, Ohio
Winding through untouched woodlands, the Little Beaver Creek offers a scenic backdrop for kayaking, canoeing, and rafting. Beginner paddlers can glide across the gentle currents, where the hushed rustling of trees is the only other sound for miles. Experienced paddlers will enjoy maneuvering between rock slabs and whitewater swirls along the rapids found throughout the Little Beaver Creek — but don't underestimate the gentle moniker. The rapids can be challenging, so navigate with caution. A canoe launch is situated where the river flows through Elkton, a small hamlet just a few minutes northwest of the state park.
Hikers can take their pick of easy to mildly challenging trails, which form part of Ohio's winding North Country Trail network. Some trails follow the curves of the Little Beaver Creek, revealing idyllic woodland scenery along the way, while other trails bring trekkers to the crest of sweeping valley overlooks. Circle the park on the Beaver Creek State Park Loop, which crosses over streams in certain sections, or hike up steep slopes along the Oak Hill Trail. A previous visitor shared in a Google review that the trails are "perfect for running or walking," while equestrians can also enjoy the trails on horseback.
The rugged wilderness is also a scenic backdrop for family picnics and travelers craving a more laid-back experience. Tables and grills are available in three different picnic areas throughout the park, while children can enjoy the nearby playground. Meanwhile, the Little Beaver Creek is stocked with bass species and catfish, so anglers should pack their rods to spend the day reeling in fresh catch. For more wilderness adventures, drive 35 minutes down into Pennsylvania to explore Raccoon Creek State Park, an underrated gem with a waterfall, beach, and a wildflower display.
Visit landmarks and camp around Beaver Creek State Park, Ohio
Sightseers who are keen to delve into the past should spend the day at the Pioneer Village at the heart of the state park. Log cabins and stone structures are clustered between shady trees to recreate a 19th-century frontier settlement. Visitors can see working water-powered machinery inside Gaston's Mill, which dates to the 1830s, and take a peek at the pioneer furnishings and artifacts inside the cottages. Snap photos at the historic covered bridge, which crosses a small stream to the village chapel. Don't forget to pick up mill-ground cornmeal and buckwheat flour from the gift shop. A previous visitor's Google review called it a "[n]ice little piece of history".
Meanwhile, crime aficionados can take a commemorative photo with the historical signpost marking the death of "Pretty Boy" Floyd, the notorious Depression-era bank robber. The FBI marked him as "Public Enemy No. 1," and Floyd was finally gunned down by law enforcement after a three-day manhunt amidst the rolling meadowland which forms the east portion of the state park. Though the fields are now peaceful, you can almost hear the echo of commotion as the lawmen closed in on Floyd all those decades ago.
Spend the night camping in the Little Beaver Valley to keep the excitement going. Pitch a tent in the family campsite area of the Beaver Creek State Park Campground, or book a night in the rustic Sherman Cabins. Slightly plushier lodging with ensuite bathrooms and tranquil forest views is available at the Postcard Cabins Outdoor Collection by Marriott, which a previous Google review described as "absolutely perfect." Keep your Ohio adventures going with a 20-minute drive to find delicious eats and quaint history in Lisbon, Ohio's charming village with friendly vibes.