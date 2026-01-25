Nestled Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Scenic State Park With Trails, Camping, And Kayaking

The vast stretch of the Appalachian Mountains covers 13 states, reaching from Alabama and Georgia in the South all the way up north to New York. Road-trippers can experience the best of the Appalachians along the Interstate 26, North Carolina's lofty Appalachian byway, or head into the Hiwassee Highlands of Georgia to tour the unique wine region in the Appalachian foothills. A rather overlooked state for Appalachian scenery, however, is Ohio, where the timbered ridges sweep from east to south. Hidden near the border with Pennsylvania is Beaver Creek State Park, a scenic stretch of woodlands where Appalachian adventures await.

The park extends for almost 3,000 acres, revealing rugged sandstone bluffs fringed by swaying hemlocks and laurels. Carving its way through the mountain valley is the Little Beaver Creek, which, despite the diminutive name, is a designated National Wild and Scenic River. Steep ridges along the riverbank look down into the forested valley, offering panoramic views of a primordial wilderness where ancient tribes once roamed almost 10,000 years ago. Hikers can venture along winding trails through the overgrown valley, while the Little Beaver Creek entices paddlers to splash through its winding currents, surrounded on either side by primitive woodland.

History fiends and culture-seekers will also find distractions here. A pioneer village dotted with historic structures reveals the Little Beaver Valley's homesteader heritage, while fascinating displays of insects, taxidermies, and even Native American artifacts can be seen in the Wildlife Education Center. Spend the night camping in the park to bask in the wilderness, or retreat to nearby towns for comfortable lodging. Ohioans in Akron can drive to the state park in roughly 90 minutes, while Pennsylvanians in Pittsburgh can make the journey in just over an hour. Whether you're sightseeing or exploring, Beaver Creek State Park is an underrated getaway.