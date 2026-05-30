Goodbye Island Hopping, This Nostalgic Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations
For many, "vacation" brings up an image of island hopping, relaxing on the beach, and wearing all-linen outfits that you can't pull off anywhere else. But recently, a nostalgic travel trend has captured people's minds: the road trip. Thanks to the 250th anniversary of the United States and the centennial of Route 66, America's most iconic highway, in 2026, this classic American pastime is back, baby! Just kidding, it never really left. It even has its own holiday: National Road Trip Day, the Friday before Memorial Day.
According to Sarasota Magazine, the U.S. sees 720 million domestic trips annually, which are the bulk of the country's travel activity. With 71% of Americans taking road trips within the U.S., this is becoming a preferred way of traveling (per Hilton's 2026 Trends Report). Many are eschewing sightseeing vacations for complete experiences like that of a road trip, where you can set your own pace and route. As Hanya Yanagihara writes in T Magazine, the road trip is "both rite and birthright," crucial to the experience of America.
While road trips are becoming more popular, international island-hopping vacations are becoming less so. Island-hopping havens like Greece saw a 28% decrease in bookings from U.S. travelers in 2026, and overall, there's been a decline in international trips for Americans. According to YouGov, 43% of folks are going abroad less than they did in 2025, primarily because of costs. International travel is already expensive, and island hopping is its own animal with the extra logistics and costs of travel to and around each island.
Why road trips are a powerful way to travel
The United States was founded by an act of movement when colonizers left England for the "new world." Movement is at the heart of American-style freedom and independence, which is partly what makes road trips so powerful. But that power isn't just symbolic; this type of travel has psychological effects. It gives you agency that other trips like island hopping don't, since you can go as quickly or slowly as you'd like and even break from the route completely. In fact, the unexpected stops and detours can be super rewarding, like these ghost towns along Route 66. That spontaneity can build confidence and hone your intuition, something that's often silenced or ignored on highly planned trips like island hopping.
Road trips offer a particular bonding experience, too. Is there anything better than screaming with your best friend or loved one to "Take My Breath Away" and other '80s one-hit wonders that are perfect for any road trip playlist? Driving can also be a good way to have difficult or vulnerable conversations. Being in a car means that you can't look at someone directly, but maintain a physical closeness to them, which can make it easier to share and be open about things that might otherwise be a struggle.
Families can especially enjoy the benefits of a road trip. You can find kid-friendly stops and adjust your trip based on your family's needs. Plus, you don't have to worry about getting the stank eye from other annoyed passengers (other than older siblings). Psychology Today highlights the powerful way travel allows people to experience awe. Wonder can expand one's imagination, curiosity, and connection with others and the world, and it can regulate emotions, something that anyone of any age can benefit from. So if you're looking for an epic vacation this year, consider hitting the road instead of hopping islands.