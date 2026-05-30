Goodbye Island Hopping, This Nostalgic Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations

For many, "vacation" brings up an image of island hopping, relaxing on the beach, and wearing all-linen outfits that you can't pull off anywhere else. But recently, a nostalgic travel trend has captured people's minds: the road trip. Thanks to the 250th anniversary of the United States and the centennial of Route 66, America's most iconic highway, in 2026, this classic American pastime is back, baby! Just kidding, it never really left. It even has its own holiday: National Road Trip Day, the Friday before Memorial Day.

According to Sarasota Magazine, the U.S. sees 720 million domestic trips annually, which are the bulk of the country's travel activity. With 71% of Americans taking road trips within the U.S., this is becoming a preferred way of traveling (per Hilton's 2026 Trends Report). Many are eschewing sightseeing vacations for complete experiences like that of a road trip, where you can set your own pace and route. As Hanya Yanagihara writes in T Magazine, the road trip is "both rite and birthright," crucial to the experience of America.

While road trips are becoming more popular, international island-hopping vacations are becoming less so. Island-hopping havens like Greece saw a 28% decrease in bookings from U.S. travelers in 2026, and overall, there's been a decline in international trips for Americans. According to YouGov, 43% of folks are going abroad less than they did in 2025, primarily because of costs. International travel is already expensive, and island hopping is its own animal with the extra logistics and costs of travel to and around each island.