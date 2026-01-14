5 Once-Thriving Ghost Towns You Can Visit Along Route 66

Winding over 2,400 miles from Illinois to California and linking disparate parts of the country with a thread of freedom, independence, and the promise of a better life, Route 66 is arguably the emblem of 20th-century America. Formed in 1926 from pre-existing roads, the "Mother Road" was the first cross-country interstate, and reached its height from the '30s to the '60s. Those fleeing the Depression and the Dust Bowl in the 1930s found a way out on Route 66, while folks in the 1950s, now able to afford automobiles, found freedom and adventure on the Mother Road.

Route 66 transformed the United States, as towns along its route found new life as roadside destinations on the famed highway. Gas stations, diners, motels, and quirky landmarks popped up to draw travelers in, giving Route 66 its famous "Americana" identity. Unfortunately, the creation of the modern-day interstate network in the 1970s meant the demise of Route 66 and with that, the death of many of the towns whose life and livelihood were dependent upon the highway.

We've compiled a list of five once-thriving hubs that have since become ghost towns on America's most iconic highway, that's a must-do road trip. Some are haunting reminders of a bygone era, others are nostalgic portals to the past, and a few are even considered the most underrated stops on Route 66. In this list, we'll look at a mix of restored locations and spookier, off-the-beaten-track towns that embody what Route 66 once was. Based primarily on a combination of history-focused and Route 66 sites, this list focuses on ghost towns that have well-preserved buildings and Americana elements. Some are fully abandoned, while others have some residents.