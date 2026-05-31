This East Coast City Was A Hot Tourist Destination In The '80s But Has Fallen On Hard Times

New Jersey may not be a big state geographically – it ranks 47th in area – but it punches well above its weight when it comes to notoriety. From "The Sopranos" to the working-class anthems of Bruce Springsteen, the Garden State occupies a distinct place in the national pop culture imagination. It's also home to a picturesque shoreline dotted with breezy beach towns, including the one-and-only Atlantic City.

Famed for its casinos, hotels, and boardwalk, this coastal resort town was once a hopping destination. That was especially true in the 1980s, when the "Las Vegas of the East Coast" enjoyed its heyday, drawing visitors from far and wide who came to try their luck at the gambling tables, take in a boxing match or a show, or maybe even catch a glimpse of one of the many celebrities who regularly passed through town. Atlantic City was a hot-ticket destination in those days, though that era is long gone.

Today, Atlantic City is still struggling. Many of the casinos that once acted as magnets for tourists have closed their doors, and the city deals with persistent economic challenges, social ills, and urban blight. While there are efforts underway to revitalize Atlantic City's seedy image, some fear it may be too little too late.