This East Coast City Was A Hot Tourist Destination In The '80s But Has Fallen On Hard Times
New Jersey may not be a big state geographically – it ranks 47th in area – but it punches well above its weight when it comes to notoriety. From "The Sopranos" to the working-class anthems of Bruce Springsteen, the Garden State occupies a distinct place in the national pop culture imagination. It's also home to a picturesque shoreline dotted with breezy beach towns, including the one-and-only Atlantic City.
Famed for its casinos, hotels, and boardwalk, this coastal resort town was once a hopping destination. That was especially true in the 1980s, when the "Las Vegas of the East Coast" enjoyed its heyday, drawing visitors from far and wide who came to try their luck at the gambling tables, take in a boxing match or a show, or maybe even catch a glimpse of one of the many celebrities who regularly passed through town. Atlantic City was a hot-ticket destination in those days, though that era is long gone.
Today, Atlantic City is still struggling. Many of the casinos that once acted as magnets for tourists have closed their doors, and the city deals with persistent economic challenges, social ills, and urban blight. While there are efforts underway to revitalize Atlantic City's seedy image, some fear it may be too little too late.
Atlantic City: once a sizzzling destination
The story of Atlantic City began in 1870 with the construction of the country's first boardwalk. The development drew visitors from all walks of life to this scenic stretch of Atlantic shoreline, and by the 1920s, the settlement had blossomed into a premier resort destination, with hotels, beaches, entertainment, and plenty of fresh air. Dubbed "America's Playground," these were Atlantic City's first golden years. However, the advent of air and automobile travel eventually drew tourists elsewhere, and by the 1970s, the town was in the throes of a bust, developing a reputation as a tatty, crime-ridden destination.
Things changed in 1977, when casino gambling was legalized in New Jersey. At the time, Las Vegas had been the only place in the country where casinos were allowed; soon the crowds that once packed the longest boardwalk in the world returned, eager to play some cards, pull slot-machine levers, or roll dice. By the end of 1980, several casinos had opened, ushering in a decade of glamor, fun, and decadence. This drew in tourists eager to get a piece of the action, and soon developers joined the feeding frenzy — including Donald Trump, who opened three massive casinos and hotels bearing his name.
That said, people didn't just flock to Atlantic City for games of chance. Boxing was huge in Atlantic City in the 1980s, with more than 500 fights held between 1982 and 1985. Celebrities also regularly showed their faces — often at ringside — including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson, and Madonna. All of this helped make Atlantic City the place to be, which in turn attracted more tourists. By 1987, over 30 million people were visiting the city annually, once again transforming it into one of the country's top resort draws.
Back to bust: today's Atlantic City
Modern Atlantic City may still attract visitors, but it's certainly not the town it was in the rollicking 1980s. While a number of casinos have managed to buck the trend and keep their lights on — including Borgata, an upscale escape with specialty shops and a European-style spa – others are now shuttered, including all three of Trump's former properties. According to industry watcher Hotel Online, the city's casinos have recently seen a 22.6% fall in profits, and Travel and Tour World reported that in 2024, 18 million people visited. This may seem like a lot, but it pales in comparison to the numbers recorded in the late '80s.
Atlantic City is also dealing with a poverty rate that is nearly triple the national average, high crime, and a plague of abandoned buildings. None of this is a welcome sight for travelers, as noted by a visitor on Tripadvisor, who wrote, "This place is basically the small, trashy, creepy version of Las Vegas. I left there basically disgusted and glad to be out." Another tourist echoed the sentiment, noting, "The boardwalk is destroyed. It is filthy, and the people are out of control. I did not feel safe ... Goodbye AC."
There are ongoing efforts to reverse Atlantic City's fortunes by diversifying the local economy through projects in offshore wind farms, education, aerospace, and health care. However, this may not mean much to potential visitors, at least in the short term. Fortunately, if you're looking for seaside bliss on the East Coast, there are some good alternatives to Atlantic City. This includes Ocean City, Maryland, which boasts one of America's best beaches, endless entertainment, and its own classic boardwalk.