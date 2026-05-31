Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is Ohio's First State Park With Historic Artifacts And Hiking Trails

As you follow the trails through Fort Ancient Earthworks and Nature Preserve, you'll notice that the park is split into different enclosures with "gateways" that allow movement between them. The longest of the trails is 1.5 miles and leads to the North Lookout, where there's a viewing platform overlooking the river. The Earthworks Trail, about a mile long, gives some of the best views of the ancient walls. It traces along the walls and has some interpretive signs on the path to guide your contemplation of the earthworks. The park also connects to the longer Little Miami Scenic Trail, a hiking and biking trail visitors can access from Xenia, an Ohio city called the "bicycle capital of the Midwest."

When the earthworks of Fort Ancient were initially mapped in the 1800s, they were assumed to be defensive. But, though it kept the name, Fort Ancient was not a fort. You'd also be mistaken for thinking it's simply a burial ground. It's believed the site was more broadly used for ceremonies. Objects have been found at Fort Ancient that come from all over North America, which archaeologists believe were gifts from various tribes who came here to gather. Exactly what kind of ceremonies took place here is still being figured out, but what we do know is that the earthworks have astronomical significance — sightlines from a cluster of stone-capped mounds align with the summer and winter solstices.