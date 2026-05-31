Wildlife Thrives In Canada's Gorgeous Lake Park With Quiet Forest Camping And Trails
Alberta is well-known for its beautiful scenery. The province, home to Banff National Park (established in 1885), is the birthplace of Canada's impressive national park system. But some of its natural highlights aren't as famous, like Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park, a gorgeous lake escape with quiet trails, thriving wildlife habitats, and forest camping.
Set on the shores of McLeod Lake and Little McLeod Lake, the park is located in central Alberta, about 17 miles north of Whitecourt. Around the water are grassy marshes and black spruce bogs, and the surrounding forests are dense with balsam fir, white spruce, and aspen.
The varied landscapes are an ideal environment for wildlife, including black bears, mule and white-tailed deer, weasels, coyotes, lynx, porcupines, moose, beavers, snowshoe hares, and a diversity of birds. Species you might spot around the park range from blue jays, loons, black-capped and boreal chickadees, ruffed grouse, and white-winged crossbills, along with great horned owls and various kinds of woodpeckers.
Explore the peaceful trails of Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park
Your best bet for observing wildlife is to get out and explore the park's scenic and well-marked trails. One popular choice is the 3.7-mile Carson-Pegasus Loop, an easy route that's appropriate for all ages (and is dog-friendly, too). The forested trail follows the shoreline of McLeod Lake, then winds into the lush woods, ultimately looping back to the water's edge. "What a gorgeous and quiet park, with loons and Douglas fir along the shoreline path," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Easy walk, relaxing and peaceful." The hike takes about two hours to complete.
If you'd rather mountain bike, check out some of Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park's multi-use trails. The 2-mile Polyphemus Trail follows a similar route to the Carson-Pegasus Loop, offering lake views along part of the route, while the shorter Theseus and Aphrodite trails cut away from the lake and into the forest. All three are easy to moderate in difficulty, and they're open to hikers as well as cyclists.
Plan a trip to Alberta's lake escape
If you'd like to stay overnight at the park, pitch a tent at Carson-Pegasus Campground, which has nearly 200 campsites, including some with electric hook-ups. The campground is set beside McLeod Lake, and its peaceful sites are tucked into the woods for shade and privacy. Campers also have easy access to a nearby playground, a picturesque beach, and the only lakeside seawall in the province — the perfect place to cast a line for trout.
Generally speaking, camping is open seasonally from mid-May through September, and reservations are available online. Outside the main season, there's first-come, first-served camping available in two of the campground's loops. The park's day-use areas are free to access and open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Whether you're coming in for the day or staying overnight, pick up picnic supplies at IGA Whitecourt, about a 20-minute drive away. Edmonton, the gateway to Jasper National Park, is just over a two-hour drive from Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park. If you still haven't had your fill of Mother Nature, keep exploring Alberta, named 2025's "Most Desirable Region" in the world, by visiting the underrated William A. Switzer Provincial Park, which is also known for its abundant wildlife.