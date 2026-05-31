Wildlife Thrives In Canada's Gorgeous Lake Park With Quiet Forest Camping And Trails

Alberta is well-known for its beautiful scenery. The province, home to Banff National Park (established in 1885), is the birthplace of Canada's impressive national park system. But some of its natural highlights aren't as famous, like Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park, a gorgeous lake escape with quiet trails, thriving wildlife habitats, and forest camping.

Set on the shores of McLeod Lake and Little McLeod Lake, the park is located in central Alberta, about 17 miles north of Whitecourt. Around the water are grassy marshes and black spruce bogs, and the surrounding forests are dense with balsam fir, white spruce, and aspen.

The varied landscapes are an ideal environment for wildlife, including black bears, mule and white-tailed deer, weasels, coyotes, lynx, porcupines, moose, beavers, snowshoe hares, and a diversity of birds. Species you might spot around the park range from blue jays, loons, black-capped and boreal chickadees, ruffed grouse, and white-winged crossbills, along with great horned owls and various kinds of woodpeckers.