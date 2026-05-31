Michigan's Biggest Lake Complex In The Upper Peninsula Is A Vacation Paradise With Charm And Year-Round Adventure
When it comes time to decide on the perfect destination for a lakeside vacation, Michigan easily springs to mind. Aptly nicknamed the Great Lakes State, its borders touch four of the five Great Lakes, making it an excellent destination for a tranquil getaway by the water. It also earned the title "Water Wonderland," as it contains more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to its extensive freshwater coastlines. It's easy to get overwhelmed with so many incredible lake destinations to choose from; however, there is one area that not only serves as a great lake getaway but also as a gateway to the state's Upper Peninsula — the Manistique Lake Complex, which is the largest lake complex in Michigan.
According to the Manistique Lake Tourism Bureau, the lake complex consists of six major lakes — Big Manistique Lake, the South and North Manistique Lakes, Milakokia Lake, Millecoquins Lake, and Lake Anne Louise – with more than 20,000 acres of inland lake between them for visitors to explore. Plus, both Lake Superior and Lake Michigan are in close proximity, as well as hundreds of miles of interconnected rivers and streams, making the area a paradise for water-based activities. If year-round adventure and a peaceful getaway are what you're looking for, look no further than the picturesque Manistique Lakes. The complex surrounds the small, charming town of Curtis, denoted as the Upper Peninsula's "Unique Waterfront Village," according to the town's website. To reach the area, Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) in Kincheloe is the nearest travel hub, about 75 miles east.
Enjoy four seasons of outdoor adventure
The Manistique Lakes complex offers year-round outdoor activities both on and off the water. During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy boating, kayaking, and swimming. The lakes are premier fishing destinations, particularly the Big, South, and North Manistique Lakes, which are filled with a wide variety of species, such as Northern Pike and Walleye. The largest lake in the complex is the 10,000-acre Big Manistique Lake, offering even more recreational activities like jet-skiing, pontoon boat rides, and water tubing. One of the best things to do in the area is canoe down the Manistique River, which flows towards the hidden city of Manistique on Lake Michigan's shoreline. This 80-mile-long river flows through the Seney Wildlife Refuge in nearby Germfask, where you can get a close look at the diverse wildlife that roam the area. There are lodgings near the lakes that provide recreational items to rent, so guests don't have to worry about bringing their own.
In the winter, ice fishing is a popular activity for people of all ages. If you happen to visit in February, be sure to check out the annual Frostbite Ice Fishing Contest hosted by the town of Curtis. There are also plenty of opportunities for ice skating and snowshoeing on Big and South Manistique Lakes, provided that conditions are acceptable. For a thrilling winter adventure, snowmobiling is another well-liked pastime. There are about 140 miles of snowmobile trails in the area that are meticulously maintained by Curtis during the cold season, so you can safely enjoy your experience.
Curtis is a gateway to Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula
The Monastastique Lake Complex surrounds Curtis, a small township with a year-round population of about 1,200 residents. While the town is mostly known for the abundance of lakes, there are other fun opportunities to check out while visiting the area. There are three golf courses in and around Curtis, one of which is the historic Newberry Country Club, located near the charming "Moose Capital" village of Newberry, about 20 miles northeast. For music and art lovers, the Erickson Center for the Arts is a stunning 40-acre entertainment hub that offers tons of community events, from theatre productions and art showcases to fitness classes.
Despite all of the recreation that the town has to offer, one of Curtis' biggest draws is its access to the eastern part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. This area is a picturesque outdoor haven, and the Monastique Lakes places you in close proximity to many unique attractions to add to your travel itinerary, most of which are less than a one-hour drive away. For a unique geographic attraction that you'll have to see to believe, head about 50 miles northeast to the "root beer" waterfall hidden in Tahquamenon State Park. According to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, approximately half a million people visit the breathtaking Tahquamenon Falls each year, making this a must-see attraction when visiting the Upper Peninsula. For another unique family-friendly attraction, head about 30 miles north to Oswald's Bear Ranch, the largest bear-only ranch in the nation. Established in 1984, this 240-acre refuge houses 40 bears and features a stunning waterfall for the animals to enjoy.