Michigan's Biggest Lake Complex In The Upper Peninsula Is A Vacation Paradise With Charm And Year-Round Adventure

When it comes time to decide on the perfect destination for a lakeside vacation, Michigan easily springs to mind. Aptly nicknamed the Great Lakes State, its borders touch four of the five Great Lakes, making it an excellent destination for a tranquil getaway by the water. It also earned the title "Water Wonderland," as it contains more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to its extensive freshwater coastlines. It's easy to get overwhelmed with so many incredible lake destinations to choose from; however, there is one area that not only serves as a great lake getaway but also as a gateway to the state's Upper Peninsula — the Manistique Lake Complex, which is the largest lake complex in Michigan.

According to the Manistique Lake Tourism Bureau, the lake complex consists of six major lakes — Big Manistique Lake, the South and North Manistique Lakes, Milakokia Lake, Millecoquins Lake, and Lake Anne Louise – with more than 20,000 acres of inland lake between them for visitors to explore. Plus, both Lake Superior and Lake Michigan are in close proximity, as well as hundreds of miles of interconnected rivers and streams, making the area a paradise for water-based activities. If year-round adventure and a peaceful getaway are what you're looking for, look no further than the picturesque Manistique Lakes. The complex surrounds the small, charming town of Curtis, denoted as the Upper Peninsula's "Unique Waterfront Village," according to the town's website. To reach the area, Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) in Kincheloe is the nearest travel hub, about 75 miles east.