Michigan's 'Moose Capital' Is A Wildly Charming Tahquamenon Falls Gateway Village In The Upper Peninsula

Newberry was founded in 1882 and while just 1,400 residents call the city home, thousands pass through it annually on their way to nearby destinations. Attractions like Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which promises "the hike of a lifetime," and Kitch-iti-kipi, Michigan's largest natural freshwater spring, are each just over an hour's drive away. However, there are plenty of things to do right in the heart of Newberry, too.

Visitors should consider starting at the Tahquamenon Logging Museum. Michigan played a pivotal role in timber production across the U.S. from 1860 to 1910. Newberry was in a prime position to supply highly prized pine and hardwood trees, and the museum offers a look into the village's lumbering history. This includes original artifacts from Newberry's heyday of lumberjack activity. Guests can also stroll along the museum's natural trail, which leads to scenic views of the Tahquamenon River.

To really immerse yourself in nature, the village's Newberry State Forest Area and Natalie State Forest Campground provide opportunities to paddle, spot wildlife, and explore hiking trails. For adventure seekers who don't mind venturing out farther, Bodi Lake State Forest Campground in Newberry lies about 45 minutes north. The campground gives access to the 1.25-mile Bodi Lake Pathway that runs through a dense forest. The trail follows the shores of Bodi Lake, where tourists can kayak, canoe, or fish. While in the area, visit the Crisp Point Lighthouse. This former lifesaving station still stands 58 feet tall along the shores of Lake Superior. Visitors can climb a steep flight of stairs to reach its observation deck, enjoying sweeping views of the lake.