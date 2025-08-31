Michigan's 'Moose Capital' Is A Wildly Charming Tahquamenon Falls Gateway Village In The Upper Peninsula
Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to one of the most dense concentrations of wildlife in the Midwest. Visitors can expect to potentially see black bears roaming the wetlands, beavers swimming in the Great Lakes, and moose wandering in the forests. Nowhere is that more true than in the village of Newberry, dubbed the "Moose Capital of Michigan."
Newberry, the seat of Luce County, earned this nickname from the Michigan House and Senate in 2002. That's because the area has more moose sightings than anywhere else in the state. While the village spans less than 1 square mile, it's the ideal habitat for these mammals to call home due to having four seasons, mild temperatures, and varied terrain. Its landscape features acres of lakes and swamps that are brimming with wildlife. It also includes lush forests and reserves like Tahquamenon Falls, a state park with scenic waterfalls, enchanting trails, and frequent moose sightings.
Things to do in and around Newberry, Michigan
Newberry was founded in 1882 and while just 1,400 residents call the city home, thousands pass through it annually on their way to nearby destinations. Attractions like Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, which promises "the hike of a lifetime," and Kitch-iti-kipi, Michigan's largest natural freshwater spring, are each just over an hour's drive away. However, there are plenty of things to do right in the heart of Newberry, too.
Visitors should consider starting at the Tahquamenon Logging Museum. Michigan played a pivotal role in timber production across the U.S. from 1860 to 1910. Newberry was in a prime position to supply highly prized pine and hardwood trees, and the museum offers a look into the village's lumbering history. This includes original artifacts from Newberry's heyday of lumberjack activity. Guests can also stroll along the museum's natural trail, which leads to scenic views of the Tahquamenon River.
To really immerse yourself in nature, the village's Newberry State Forest Area and Natalie State Forest Campground provide opportunities to paddle, spot wildlife, and explore hiking trails. For adventure seekers who don't mind venturing out farther, Bodi Lake State Forest Campground in Newberry lies about 45 minutes north. The campground gives access to the 1.25-mile Bodi Lake Pathway that runs through a dense forest. The trail follows the shores of Bodi Lake, where tourists can kayak, canoe, or fish. While in the area, visit the Crisp Point Lighthouse. This former lifesaving station still stands 58 feet tall along the shores of Lake Superior. Visitors can climb a steep flight of stairs to reach its observation deck, enjoying sweeping views of the lake.
Getting to Newberry, Michigan
Heading to Newberry takes a lot of patience, as visitors will likely be driving long distances. Chippewa County International Airport is the village's closest international airport and is located about an hour's drive away. Driving is highly recommended because it's challenging to get around Newberry without a car. For travelers who don't plan to drive, the trip involves first taking a taxi from the airport to Kinross, Michigan, before getting on a bus to reach Newberry. The route costs between $50 and $90 and takes about two hours. Domestic travelers can also fly into Schoolcraft County Airport in Manistique, an underrated city known for its boardwalk charm. From there, it's a one-hour drive to Newberry.
There's never a bad time to visit Newberry. Winter turns the village into an icy wonderland for snowshoers, skiers, and sledders. When the snow melts in spring, rising river levels make it the perfect time to explore nearby lakes and waterfalls. Summer draws tourists who are eager to experience the area's diverse flora and fauna before autumn works its magic to paint the leaves brilliant shades of orange and yellow.