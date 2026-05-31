Forget Redwood National Park, Visit This California National Forest With Uncrowded Fishing Spots And Scenic Trails
There's no doubt California's redwood trees — the world's tallest — are impressive, and driving up the Pacific Coast through the majestic forest with these towering trees is a surreal experience. However, Redwood National Park in Northern California drew 1.2 million visitors in 2025, which means the park gets pretty crowded. Luckily, you can forget Redwood National Park. Instead, visit Six Rivers National Forest, which encompasses more than 1 million acres, and offers picturesque views of coastal lowlands, scenic trails in the rocky ridges of Orleans Mountain, and fishing spots where anglers can enjoy a secluded forest getaway. This national forest starts at the Oregon-California border and stretches 140 miles into the northern part of the Golden State, giving you plenty of room to fish, hike, and explore.
Six Rivers National Forest gets its name from the six major rivers that flow through it: Smith, Klamath, Trinity, Van Duzen, Mad, and Eel rivers. These waterways provide visitors with ample spots to drop a line. Hundreds of miles of scenic trails are another good reason to visit Six Rivers National Forest. The trails range from flat and easy to more mountainous and challenging, so there's hiking here to accommodate all skill levels. Because Six Rivers is such an expansive national forest, the hardest part about visiting might be choosing the ideal spot for your secluded outdoor adventure within its boundaries. Crescent City, one of the closest towns to the national forest, is about a 1.5-hour drive away, and if you're coming from Los Angeles or Oakland, you can land at the city's Del Norte County Airport. Otherwise, the closest city with an international airport is Medford, Oregon, which is nearly a 2.5-hour drive away.
Discover uncrowded fishing spots in Six Rivers National Forest
Thanks to its abundant rivers and lakes, Six Rivers National Forest is a prime destination for anglers. Smith River — one of America's cleanest rivers — is part of the Smith River National Recreation Area and is located within Six Rivers National Forest. This is the only major undammed river in California, and its crystal clear waters are ideal for catching steelhead, trout, and salmon.
California's second-longest and second-largest river also runs through Six Rivers National Forest. The Klamath River flows for over 200 miles and is also popular for fishing. Anglers can reel in steelhead, Chinook, and coho from the shores of the Klamath River or by launching a nonmotorized boat from one of several boat ramps. In fact, good fishing can be had on all six rivers in the national forest.
However, rivers aren't the only place you can fish in Six Rivers National Forest. Several lakes scattered throughout the forest offer even more opportunities for fishing. Sanger Lake is within the Smith River National Recreation Area and is stocked with 500 to 1,000 fingerling trout each July. Ruth Lake, a 7-mile-long reservoir that's just 70 miles from Eureka, California, has a marina and two boat ramps that make it simple to launch your watercraft. Blue and Fish lakes are connected by a 3.7-mile trail, where anglers might catch bluegill, smallmouth bass, or rainbow trout.
Hike in solitude along Six Rivers National Forest's scenic trails
Whether it's a casual day hike or a days-long backpacking trip, there's a trail for that in Six Rivers National Forest. Even better, some leave from campgrounds located in the national forest. The Boise Creek Campground Trail is only 0.5 miles long and leads to the creek, surrounded by native flora and fauna. Many trails in Six Rivers National Forest are also open to mountain bikes, horses, and all- terrain vehicles, giving you options during your visit.
One secluded trail that might make an excellent choice for a backpacking trip is the Wooley Creek Trail. This trail spans 34 miles and is open to hikers and horseback riders, with opportunities for primitive camping along the way. One Google reviewer describes the trail as "a gateway to true solitude." In fact, Six Rivers National Forest has a mere nine reviews on Google Maps, compared to the more than 11,100 Google reviews for Redwood National and State Parks, so you can be sure you'll find fewer crowds in Six Rivers. (Redwood National Park boasts the world's tallest trees, so it's easy to see why crowds flock to this California national park.) For more outdoor adventure, you can visit Del Norte Coast's Redwood State Park for coastal hiking and wildlife views, which is a one-hour drive from the middle of Six Rivers National Forest.