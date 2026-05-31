Forget Redwood National Park, Visit This California National Forest With Uncrowded Fishing Spots And Scenic Trails

There's no doubt California's redwood trees — the world's tallest — are impressive, and driving up the Pacific Coast through the majestic forest with these towering trees is a surreal experience. However, Redwood National Park in Northern California drew 1.2 million visitors in 2025, which means the park gets pretty crowded. Luckily, you can forget Redwood National Park. Instead, visit Six Rivers National Forest, which encompasses more than 1 million acres, and offers picturesque views of coastal lowlands, scenic trails in the rocky ridges of Orleans Mountain, and fishing spots where anglers can enjoy a secluded forest getaway. This national forest starts at the Oregon-California border and stretches 140 miles into the northern part of the Golden State, giving you plenty of room to fish, hike, and explore.

Six Rivers National Forest gets its name from the six major rivers that flow through it: Smith, Klamath, Trinity, Van Duzen, Mad, and Eel rivers. These waterways provide visitors with ample spots to drop a line. Hundreds of miles of scenic trails are another good reason to visit Six Rivers National Forest. The trails range from flat and easy to more mountainous and challenging, so there's hiking here to accommodate all skill levels. Because Six Rivers is such an expansive national forest, the hardest part about visiting might be choosing the ideal spot for your secluded outdoor adventure within its boundaries. Crescent City, one of the closest towns to the national forest, is about a 1.5-hour drive away, and if you're coming from Los Angeles or Oakland, you can land at the city's Del Norte County Airport. Otherwise, the closest city with an international airport is Medford, Oregon, which is nearly a 2.5-hour drive away.