Tucked In Northern California Is A Redwood State Park With Seasonal Camping, Coastal Hiking, And Wildlife Views
Hidden all the way in Northern California is Crescent City, a premier gateway to towering trees and ocean charm. While the first place that comes to mind may be Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park with its timeless groves and emerald waters, there's another outdoor haven right at its doorstep. Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park is a scenic escape, where you can get lost in old-growth redwoods that have stood the test of time. The redwoods occasionally allow firs and red alders to take over, with both mountainous terrain and coastal landscapes dominating the state park. If there was a perfect place to go hiking in NorCal, this just might be it.
Founded in 1925, Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park was the home of the Tolowa and Yurok people before settlers arrived in the area in the 1850s. With Euro-American contact came the logging era, during which many old-growth redwood forests were stripped of their ancient canopy. Eventually, the state park was established to preserve what was left — it initially covered only 125 acres of land, but grew to a whopping 31,000 acres. Now, Del Norte is the California's fifth-largest state park, preserving both old-growth and second-growth redwoods. The state park draws in those who wish to bask in the lush groves, hike the coastal and forested trails, admire the local wildlife, and go on camping trips during the summer. The oceanfront — despite being dangerous to swim in — is a serene area to explore tide pools and birdwatch.
The best time to visit the state park is during the summer and early fall months to avoid rainfall and camp under the stars. Crescent City is located just a short walk from the park. Meanwhile, the scenic coastal community of Klamath, with a charming inn, is a 10-minute drive away.
Camping at Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park
State park visitors can bring their camping equipment to pitch their tents between May and September. The seasonally operated Mill Creek Campground has 145 sites across two loops. You can make reservations between two days and six months before arrival. Sites 1 to 74 are in the southern part, while the rest make up the northern loop. Each site is equipped with a picnic table and fire ring, along with a food locker, since bears are frequent visitors to the campground. Up to eight campers can stay in one site, with parking spots available for two vehicles. The campground accommodates RVs up to 28 feet and trailers up to 24 feet.
There are six ADA-accessible sites, as well as one hike-and-bike spot operating on a first-come, first-served basis — make sure to ride your bike only on the paved path. Both camping zones have shared bathroom and restroom facilities. Campers have access to water and an RV sanitation station. However, the hose bibs are intended for non-potable use. While you might be tempted to hang your hammock from the redwoods, you're not allowed to tamper with the trees. As for making a fire, you're not allowed to collect deadwood from the park — instead, stock up on firewood from the hosts and only use it in your camping stove or fire ring.
Those camping with their dogs must attend to them and keep them on a leash at all times — they must remain in your tent or RV at night and cannot come with you on the hiking trails. Camping costs $35 per night, while California State Parks Disabled Discount Pass, Federal "America the Beautiful" Senior, and Access Pass holders have a discounted price of $17. Distinguished Veterans Pass holders can camp for free.
Hike and spot wildlife at Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park
You can get acquainted with your surroundings along the Mill Creek Campground Nature Trail. This short, 0.4-mile path features plaques with fun facts about the vegetation. Then, you can up the ante by taking the Mill Creek/Red Alder Campground Area Trails, which extend it to 2.5 miles. To marvel at the redwoods, the Hobbs Wall Trail is the path to take. This 3.6-mile, out-and-back trail exposes you to the area's logging history, which you'll notice in some of the tree stumps and log roadbed. Keep your eyes peeled for coyotes, squirrels, deer, and bears.
It's the coastal trails that most outdoor enthusiasts are eager to hike here. The Damnation Creek Trail stretches for 4 miles, but the rigorous out-and-back route is not that easy to complete since the way back will have you climbing up to 1,190 feet. You'll be hiking toward the Pacific Ocean — right where the creek pours into it. One hiker wrote that "once down on the beach, you could see whales breaching, many birds, and sea lions." You can also hike portions of the Coastal Trail. The Demartin Section spans 12.2 miles, guiding you through the redwoods and the Pacific. While you're at Wilson Creek Beach, be on the lookout for cormorants, pelicans, and bald eagles.
Another way to tackle this trail is by following Nickel Creek to Demartin Section on a 15-mile journey. This strenuous trek can be completed both on foot and by bike, with one person saying: "Spectacular trail, hidden, almost no one else, views were spectacular. [...] So beautiful, maybe the best bike trail I've ever done." For more outdoor adventures, the underrated Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park also boasts redwoods and beaches, just 11 miles away.