Tucked In Northern California Is A Redwood State Park With Seasonal Camping, Coastal Hiking, And Wildlife Views

Hidden all the way in Northern California is Crescent City, a premier gateway to towering trees and ocean charm. While the first place that comes to mind may be Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park with its timeless groves and emerald waters, there's another outdoor haven right at its doorstep. Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park is a scenic escape, where you can get lost in old-growth redwoods that have stood the test of time. The redwoods occasionally allow firs and red alders to take over, with both mountainous terrain and coastal landscapes dominating the state park. If there was a perfect place to go hiking in NorCal, this just might be it.

Founded in 1925, Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park was the home of the Tolowa and Yurok people before settlers arrived in the area in the 1850s. With Euro-American contact came the logging era, during which many old-growth redwood forests were stripped of their ancient canopy. Eventually, the state park was established to preserve what was left — it initially covered only 125 acres of land, but grew to a whopping 31,000 acres. Now, Del Norte is the California's fifth-largest state park, preserving both old-growth and second-growth redwoods. The state park draws in those who wish to bask in the lush groves, hike the coastal and forested trails, admire the local wildlife, and go on camping trips during the summer. The oceanfront — despite being dangerous to swim in — is a serene area to explore tide pools and birdwatch.

The best time to visit the state park is during the summer and early fall months to avoid rainfall and camp under the stars. Crescent City is located just a short walk from the park. Meanwhile, the scenic coastal community of Klamath, with a charming inn, is a 10-minute drive away.