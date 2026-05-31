Forget Thailand, Retire To This Scenic Asian Escape With Islands, Beaches, And Affordable Living
The search for the best country to retire in has always taken some thought, especially for people who haven't fully mapped out their second act. But for those who've settled on the idea of spending warm, sun-filled days somewhere in Asia, Thailand tends to be at the head of their shortlist. That's hardly surprising, considering its comfortable perch atop many "best places to retire" lists, lauded time and again by travel publications and retirement guides for checking all the right boxes. But rather than defaulting to the Land of Smiles, a quick look elsewhere — say, just southeast of Thailand — could reveal a worthy new contender. We're talking Cambodia, a country that rivals Thailand's offerings without feeling like every other retiree beat you to it.
When it comes to scenery, Cambodia offers a striking contrast of urban and rural landscapes, from the evolving modern skyline of the capital Phnom Penh to the solemn grandeur of Angkor, a sprawling UNESCO World Heritage Site complex of 9th- to 15th-century Khmer Empire temples that begs multiple visits to truly soak it all in. For retirees in search of nature, Cardamom National Park unveils mangrove-lined waterways, lush forests, and waterfalls to cool off in. There's the bustling, neon-lit Pub Street, Siem Reap's famed night owl haunt, or the quieter French colonial streetscapes of Battambang to explore.
And then there are beaches and islands that offer the warmth and unhurried vibes so many retirees crave, with a fraction of the crowds that descend on Thailand's most famous shores. Throw in an affordable lifestyle that keeps the retirement purse strings just loose enough to enjoy what Cambodia has to offer without breaking the bank, and you've got a retirement destination that's seriously worth considering.
Spend your days exploring the beaches and islands of Cambodia
It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that warm-weather destinations are attractive to retirees. Aside from the sun and the natural vitamin D boost that comes with it, warm climates can do wonders for the mind and mood. And with temperatures ranging between 70 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, there are few places that put this warmth to better use than Cambodia's beaches and islands.
Though Cambodia's 275-mile coastline appears modest compared to Thailand's 2,000 miles, it doesn't lag in unspoiled charm. Water temperatures that dip no lower than 79 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter months make its tropical beaches and islands an idyllic winter escape. A 2.5-hour drive southwest from Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville is the mainland's beach central, where a string of beaches meet the tranquil waters of the Gulf of Thailand. New and ongoing construction has turned the town into a more developed and commercialized version of its former backpacker self — reason enough to board a ferry to the neighboring islands.
Koh Rong is a pristine, underrated tropical escape that has enough inland, onshore, and underwater activities to keep any retiree happily occupied, while its calmer sister island, Koh Rong Sanloem, plays the part of the remote, white sand island paradise to the hilt, with fishing villages and bioluminescence tours to fill the hours away from the beach. And for the ultimate splurge, enjoy an indulgent stay on the private island of Song Saa — a guilt-free one at that, because of its sustainable, eco-friendly ethos.
An affordable retirement destination
This scenic island life comes with a price tag — and retirees will be glad to know that it's still an affordable one. Life in Cambodia is reportedly 3.3 times cheaper than in the U.S., according to data platform MyLifeElsewhere, leaving retirees with a comfortable budget for rent, groceries, and the occasional restaurant splurge. A smorgasbord of cheap local eats awaits adventurous foodies, from exotic fruits like rambutans and mangosteens to street-food staples like noodle soups, coconut-infused curries, and grilled meats. If the craving for familiar comforts hits, there are grocery chains around the country stocked with international products.
Savings made on daily staples can open the door to more travel opportunities, and with a varied choice of places to explore in Cambodia, it helps that getting around is light on the pocket. Tuk-tuks, domestic flights, motorcycles, buses, minivans, and taxis are all at a retiree's disposal, depending on the comfort level they're after. International airports in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville are well connected to Asian hubs, with popular destinations like Bangkok, Hanoi, and Kuala Lumpur all roughly two hours or less away by air.
And when it comes to committing to the Cambodian lifestyle, getting your hands on a retirement visa is fairly straightforward: retirees aged 55 years and older enter Cambodia on an E-type visa, then apply for an ER retirement extension once in the country. Want more comparisons? Check out 5 other countries where $2,000 a month is enough to retire in comfort.