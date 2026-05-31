Forget Thailand, Retire To This Scenic Asian Escape With Islands, Beaches, And Affordable Living

The search for the best country to retire in has always taken some thought, especially for people who haven't fully mapped out their second act. But for those who've settled on the idea of spending warm, sun-filled days somewhere in Asia, Thailand tends to be at the head of their shortlist. That's hardly surprising, considering its comfortable perch atop many "best places to retire" lists, lauded time and again by travel publications and retirement guides for checking all the right boxes. But rather than defaulting to the Land of Smiles, a quick look elsewhere — say, just southeast of Thailand — could reveal a worthy new contender. We're talking Cambodia, a country that rivals Thailand's offerings without feeling like every other retiree beat you to it.

When it comes to scenery, Cambodia offers a striking contrast of urban and rural landscapes, from the evolving modern skyline of the capital Phnom Penh to the solemn grandeur of Angkor, a sprawling UNESCO World Heritage Site complex of 9th- to 15th-century Khmer Empire temples that begs multiple visits to truly soak it all in. For retirees in search of nature, Cardamom National Park unveils mangrove-lined waterways, lush forests, and waterfalls to cool off in. There's the bustling, neon-lit Pub Street, Siem Reap's famed night owl haunt, or the quieter French colonial streetscapes of Battambang to explore.

And then there are beaches and islands that offer the warmth and unhurried vibes so many retirees crave, with a fraction of the crowds that descend on Thailand's most famous shores. Throw in an affordable lifestyle that keeps the retirement purse strings just loose enough to enjoy what Cambodia has to offer without breaking the bank, and you've got a retirement destination that's seriously worth considering.