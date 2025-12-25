10 Tropical Islands Around The World For An Idyllic Winter Escape

Barbados is a winter destination that runs unapologetically on island time. Entire days will disappear while you lounge on the beach, rum punch in hand, while blue skies and reliable sunshine ensure blissful distance between you and the cold winter back home. And with direct flights from major U.S. cities like New York and Miami, it's also easy to get to. However, late December to mid-April is peak season on the island, so this means considerable price spikes. And with it already considered the Caribbean's most expensive destination, costs can stack up. Hotel rooms typically run between $200 and $300 per night, although the sky's the limit if you seek a bit more luxury. However, lower-priced apartments, cottages, and guesthouses are still available if you're on a tighter budget.

Whatever your price range, Barbados has a little bit of everything. The cuisine has a unique blend of African, Indian, British, and even Irish influences. It's a taste of flavors and combinations that has positioned the island as the Caribbean's culinary capital. Then there are attractions like Bridgetown's UNESCO-listed colonial architecture, some of which dates back to the 1600s. The West Coast sunsets rarely disappoint, either, serving up rose and violet hues while calm waves lap the shore — twilight scenes that are ideal for sundowners on the beach. This side of the island is also perfect for families, with glass-bottom tour boats on crystal-clear waters or snorkeling opportunities with sea turtles in the calm Carlisle Bay. The East Coast is a different world altogether. The scenery there turns more dramatic, with crashing waves pounding cliffs, windswept beaches, rugged headlands, and striking rock formations carved by centuries of surf.