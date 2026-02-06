5 Countries Where $2,000 A Month Is Enough To Retire In Comfort

One of the major concerns for retirees in the U.S. is how to keep their finances in check now that they're no longer earning a regular income. There are plenty of causes for such consternation: rising consumer price indexes, pension funds drying up, market shocks, inflation eroding their assets, and the reality of increased healthcare costs. Is it any wonder, then, that people consider moving to countries where they can have comfortable, amenable lifestyles for less than $2,000 a month?

In late 2024, SurveyMonkey found that a full third of surveyed retirees had relocated, motivated by lower living costs and the desire to be closer to family. If you're considering your own affordable relocation — and you want to move abroad — you could start by looking into retirement tax-break countries like Greece, Thailand, and Ecuador. Perhaps you're drawn to the simplicities of island life? Then Antigua and Barbuda, two of the more affordable Caribbean islands for retirement, might be a better fit. Or maybe you'd feel most financially secure in countries with low pension income thresholds, like Costa Rica, Portugal, and the Philippines.

According to financial services company Empower, the median retirement income for U.S. households aged 65 and over is around $57,000, or $4,750 per month. So even if you're pulling in below the average, a post-career life in one of the following five locations could be a reality. Aside from financial and family incentives, the drivers for retirement relocation will differ from person to person: some will envision a quiet life slurping cocktails on the beach, others see retirement as their next great adventure. The destinations below, therefore, are not just affordable but also cater to various lifestyles.