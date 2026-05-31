Forget Philly, Retire To Pennsylvania's Mountain Haven With Cozy Boroughs, Scenic Lakes, And Idyllic Resorts
Although Philadelphia ranked among U.S. News & World Report's best places to retire in 2024 thanks to its cultural attractions and relatively affordable cost of living, city life is not for everyone. Retirees looking for a quieter pace surrounded by natural beauty may prefer the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania instead. Known for its forested landscapes, lakeside boroughs, and resort-style amenities, the region offers a slower-paced alternative to city living while still providing plenty of recreation and small-town charm.
Whether you're in the mood for a challenging hike, relaxing beside a lake, or an afternoon at the spa, the Pocono Mountains feature lots of recreation and leisure options. The close-knit communities in the Poconos are highlighted by the myriad of events and festivals that are celebrated throughout the year, and the close proximity of these boroughs to one another means that it is easy to get involved with other communities across the region. With four seasons of activity, these mountain towns nestled along the edge of northeastern Pennsylvania offer many opportunities to keep retirees occupied.
Charming boroughs and lake views in the Pocono Mountains
Among the several interesting boroughs scattered throughout the Pocono Mountains area, several could be considered top contenders for retirement based on their charming atmosphere and opportunities for outdoor adventure. One of them is Honesdale, an iconic and historic railroad town. Honesdale offers small-town charm with its walkable streets, scenic parks, and tight-knit community. The town is often referred to as the birthplace of the American railroad, as it is where the nation's first steam locomotive ran in 1829. Additionally, the Honesdale Central Park inspired the holiday classic song "Winter Wonderland," according to Uncovering PA. Retirees and visitors alike can enjoy a hike up to Irving Cliff and take in panoramas of the town below, or stroll down Main Street to visit one of the shops and restaurants.
For a lakeside borough with meandering trails and rustic wineries, look no further than the artsy little town of Hawley. Not only is it situated along the Lackawaxen River, but it also sits at the northeastern tip of the 5,700-acre Lake Wallenpaupack, meaning that it is a premier destination for water-based activities. One of the best things to do on the lake is take a Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour, where guests can relax and take in the waterfront scenes from a patio boat. Another spot that offers scenic lake views is Skytop, a resort community surrounded by lakes. Situated on the southern end of Mountain Lake, this is a popular vacation destination that retirees can call home.
Resorts in the Pocono Mountains
For some, retirement should feel like relaxing at a resort every single day. In the Pocono Mountain area, the offering of top-rated retreats makes that possible. Skytop is home to the popular Skytop Lodge, a 5,500-acre resort that has everything from golf to hiking trails to restaurants. According to a Tripadvisor reviewer, "The food was outstanding, the rooms immaculate, and the mountain views breathtaking." About 12 miles south is Mount Pocono, a friendly borough brimming with peaceful scenery. Here is where you can find Mount Airy Casino Resort, which features an impressive 16,000-square-foot spa, salon, and exercise facility, perfect after a long day of taking in the sights at Pocono Summit Lake or fishing at Stillwater Lake.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the best resort in the Poconos is The Lodge at Woodloch in Hawley. Retirees in and around Hawley can enjoy one of Pennsylvania's premier adults-only spa resorts whenever they please and appreciate the peaceful atmosphere the resort brings to the town. For a more unique, albeit smaller, option, head over to Cresco. This quiet little village tucked in the mountains is surrounded by lush trees and houses Paradise Stream Resort. This resort is a couples-only, adults-only option, well-suited for a pair of empty-nesters heading into retirement.