Forget Philly, Retire To Pennsylvania's Mountain Haven With Cozy Boroughs, Scenic Lakes, And Idyllic Resorts

Among the several interesting boroughs scattered throughout the Pocono Mountains area, several could be considered top contenders for retirement based on their charming atmosphere and opportunities for outdoor adventure. One of them is Honesdale, an iconic and historic railroad town. Honesdale offers small-town charm with its walkable streets, scenic parks, and tight-knit community. The town is often referred to as the birthplace of the American railroad, as it is where the nation's first steam locomotive ran in 1829. Additionally, the Honesdale Central Park inspired the holiday classic song "Winter Wonderland," according to Uncovering PA. Retirees and visitors alike can enjoy a hike up to Irving Cliff and take in panoramas of the town below, or stroll down Main Street to visit one of the shops and restaurants.

For a lakeside borough with meandering trails and rustic wineries, look no further than the artsy little town of Hawley. Not only is it situated along the Lackawaxen River, but it also sits at the northeastern tip of the 5,700-acre Lake Wallenpaupack, meaning that it is a premier destination for water-based activities. One of the best things to do on the lake is take a Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour, where guests can relax and take in the waterfront scenes from a patio boat. Another spot that offers scenic lake views is Skytop, a resort community surrounded by lakes. Situated on the southern end of Mountain Lake, this is a popular vacation destination that retirees can call home.