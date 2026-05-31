A Small Town Near Wyoming's Yellowstone Region Brims With Old West History And Wide-Open Adventure
Home to only about 318 residents, Meeteetse offers plenty of Frontier-era charm and outdoor activities, despite its small size. Its facade hasn't changed much over the years since it was incorporated as a town in 1901. You'll feel like you're on a Western movie set while strolling along the town's wooden sidewalks and passing horse posts. The storefronts are preserved to reflect a bygone era, where outlaws like Butch Cassidy once roamed the streets.
Meeteetse is about 80 miles from Yellowstone National Park. Closer to town, visitors can find Native American historic sites and the oldest national forest in the U.S. Explore abandoned ghost towns on off-road vehicles while admiring the Absaroka Mountains and Gooseberry Badlands as your backdrop. In town, try some chocolates made from a real-life cowboy, stop by a restored saloon for some grub, and learn all about the town's history. Meeteetse also has a few museums and art studios that are free to the public.
Visitors are drawn here for the Wild West charm and the array of outdoor attractions. For anglers, the Greybull River runs through town, and you might catch a Yellowstone cutthroat trout, one of the most common fish in the area. Since it's so close to the national park, you're likely to see loads of wildlife, including antelope, elk, and the occasional moose, but hopefully you won't get too close to bears or mountain lions.
Learn about the local history, visit art studios, and try some cowboy-made sweets
One of the best ways to wrap your head around the town's Frontier-era history is by visiting the free Meeteetse Museums, an attraction you don't want to miss. They are all within walking distance of each other near the main drag, and you have the opportunity to explore three museums in one. First, stop at the main building, the Meeteetse Museum, to check out its small but interesting collection, including taxidermy animals like a bear and a ferret, and an impressive collection of country-themed items from cowboy hats to horse saddles. Then, be sure to check out the Charles Belden Museum of Western Photography to see images of the rancher and cowboy lifestyle. There's also the Bank Museum, built in 1901 and nationalized in 1902 as the First National Bank of Meeteetse.
Then, it's time for a snack. Stop by the Meeteetse Chocolatier, where a rodeo bull rider traded his saddle to make sweets by hand. Here, you can try his gourmet chocolate and delicious truffles made with organic ingredients and no preservatives, so savor it before it melts. Nearby, the historic Meeteetse Mercantile is now home to the Vic Payne Studio. The owners transformed the former general store into an upscale space that houses bronze sculptures and other works of art.
The town is named after the Eastern Shoshone Native American word, which translates to "meeting place." After you explore the town, you can visit the Legend Rock State Petroglyph Site, which is about 40 miles from the city center. Here, you can see nearly 300 ancient rock carvings made by Indigenous people. Also named after the Shoshone community, the Shoshone National Forest is often overshadowed, but it happens to be America's oldest national forest, with fewer crowds than its more famous neighbor of Yellowstone.
Explore abandoned ghost towns and visit old-timey Western saloons
You can also explore a deserted mining town and the surrounding wilderness with an off-road motorized vehicle through Kirwin Ghost Town Off Road Adventures. A Google reviewer, Karah Sambuco, described it as one of the most memorable days of her family's entire trip: "Kirwin Ghost Town itself was straight out of a movie — abandoned buildings, old mining structures, and dramatic mountains all around," she wrote.
When you're hungry, stop in at the Cowboy Bar and Outlaw Cafe, which was established in 1893. The menu may include modern food like pizza, but the decor makes you feel like you have traveled back in time. One Google reviewer, Vince, appreciated the atmosphere and the pool tables. "An authentic American-style saloon: The entrance immediately strikes you with its charm, thanks to neon lighting that enhances the rustic and welcoming aesthetic of the establishment," the reviewer wrote. But "the real star of the show" was the food, the review said, and recommended the chicken sandwich. At the time of this writing, the restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The best way to visit Meeteetse is to fly into Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, a 30-minute drive from Meeteetse, which serves as another one of the gateways to Yellowstone with rodeos, mountain scenery, and rugged Western charm. The small regional airport receives United Airlines connections from Denver and Chicago. The drive from there to Yellowstone takes you through sections of the Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway. On the way, stretch your legs in Wapiti, a hidden community full of wildlife and ethereal views. Or, for more flight options, Billings Logan International Airport is about 140 miles north of Meeteetse in Billings, Montana. Those flying into the area should rent a car to see all the attractions.