A Small Town Near Wyoming's Yellowstone Region Brims With Old West History And Wide-Open Adventure

Home to only about 318 residents, Meeteetse offers plenty of Frontier-era charm and outdoor activities, despite its small size. Its facade hasn't changed much over the years since it was incorporated as a town in 1901. You'll feel like you're on a Western movie set while strolling along the town's wooden sidewalks and passing horse posts. The storefronts are preserved to reflect a bygone era, where outlaws like Butch Cassidy once roamed the streets.

Meeteetse is about 80 miles from Yellowstone National Park. Closer to town, visitors can find Native American historic sites and the oldest national forest in the U.S. Explore abandoned ghost towns on off-road vehicles while admiring the Absaroka Mountains and Gooseberry Badlands as your backdrop. In town, try some chocolates made from a real-life cowboy, stop by a restored saloon for some grub, and learn all about the town's history. Meeteetse also has a few museums and art studios that are free to the public.

Visitors are drawn here for the Wild West charm and the array of outdoor attractions. For anglers, the Greybull River runs through town, and you might catch a Yellowstone cutthroat trout, one of the most common fish in the area. Since it's so close to the national park, you're likely to see loads of wildlife, including antelope, elk, and the occasional moose, but hopefully you won't get too close to bears or mountain lions.