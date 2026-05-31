Ohio's 6 Best Beach Camping Destinations For Swimming And Outdoor Adventures
Ohio might not be the first place that comes to mind when you're planning a beach vacation, but the Buckeye State has a surprising amount of beach access within its borders. From the shores of Lake Erie to the many rivers and lakes across Ohio, the state has more than a few sandy beaches to explore. Of course, not all of Ohio's beachfront parks allow camping and swimming, so knowing which spots offer the amenities you seek ensures you choose one that works for you. And if you're looking for Ohio's best beach camping destinations for swimming and outdoor adventures, this list breaks it down for you.
To be included in our round-up, these beach camping destinations must have at least 4.5 stars on Google Maps and 4 stars or more on another review site like Tripadvisor or Yelp. Each spot must also offer camping with nearby beach access and opportunities for swimming and other outdoor recreation.
Several places that made the list are Ohio state parks, but a few private beach camps are among the top spots for an outdoor camping adventure in the Buckeye State. These locations are scattered along the Lake Erie shoreline and inland around Ohio's scenic lakes, giving you plenty of options when planning your next camping trip.
Kelley's Island State Park
Getting to Ohio's Kelleys Island State Park requires a ferry ride from Marblehead to Kelleys Island, and the entire trip takes about an hour, so consider bringing Amazon's best-selling camping pillow if you want to take a quick snooze before arriving. But with 4.7 stars on Google and 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor, a visit to this Ohio state park might be worth the effort. A dedicated swimming beach that stretches for 150 feet along Lake Erie is just a short jaunt from the campground, which has full hookup, electric, and primitive sites as well as cabins and yurts. Fishing and boating are more fun outdoor adventures at Kelleys Island State Park, and from Memorial Day to Labor Day, visitors can rent kayaks right at the beach.
Fireside Lake Campground
Fireside Lake Campground in Rochester, Ohio, is a family-friendly spot where you can rent a cabin or stay in an RV within a stone's throw of the lake. With 4.6 stars on Google, this campground has been quite popular with visitors since new owners took over in 2023. Reviews on Google mention the inflatables on the lake are an exciting amenity that makes this campground a destination, while others say the beach and cabins here are clean. Fishing is another outdoor activity campers can enjoy when staying at Fireside Lake. Drop a line from the shore or take a kayak or canoe out on the water.
Baylor Beach Park
Located in the rolling hills west of Navarre, Ohio, is the family-owned and operated Baylor Beach Park, which gets 4.6 stars on Google and 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor. A stay at this campground includes access to the 2-acre swimming lake during the summer. The sandy-bottom lake has a 90-foot tube slide, smaller slides for younger kids, a log roll, two diving boards, and water fountains for endless summer fun. After swimming, Baylor Beach Park guests can play an 18-hole round of mini golf, discover treasures at the gem mine, or challenge friends and family to a game of cornhole, volleyball, or basketball.
Maumee Bay State Park
Less than a 30-minute drive from Toledo, Maumee Bay State Park is an ideal beach camping destination that's not far from the city. And if you're driving the majestic Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Trail in search of scenic beaches, Maumee Bay is a nice stop on the route. On Google, this state park gets 4.7 stars, and Tripadvisor reviewers think the park is worth a 4.4-star rating. Choose to soak up some rays at one of the park's two sandy beaches, which offer opportunities to swim in Lake Erie or an inland lake. The park also has 18-hole disc golf and golf courses and an archery range for a unique state park camping experience.
Lighthouse Point Campground at Cedar Point
For a luxury beach camping experience, Lighthouse Point Campground at Cedar Point Amusement Park is a top choice, with 4.4 stars on both Tripadvisor and Google. The campground sits along the shores of Lake Erie, and the 1-mile Cedar Point beach is within walking distance of the campground. What makes Lighthouse Point Campground the ultimate luxury camping experience is that, in addition to the beach, RV and cabin campers have access to a pool, hot tub, shuffleboard court, and shuttle service to anywhere on Cedar Point. Plus, Cedar Point guests get early access to the park to beat the crowds. So pack up your RV beach camping essentials and book a site at Lighthouse Point Campground for outdoor thrills.
Geneva State Park
Geneva State Park gets 4.6 stars on Google, and more than 300 people have given it four or more stars on Tripadvisor. One reviewer says, "Clean campground with large enough campsites. The washroom and bathrooms were also clean. About a 10-minute walk to the beach." Stay in one of 20 premium campsites overlooking Lake Erie, or choose one of the electric or non-electric sites available. With a dedicated swimming area along the park's 600 feet of sandy shoreline, it's easy to take a dip when camping at Geneva State Park. Fishing and boating are other ways to relax and enjoy Lake Erie. The marina has 400 boat slips, and Lake Erie isn't known as the "Walleye Capital" of the world for nothing.