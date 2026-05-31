Ohio's 6 Best Beach Camping Destinations For Swimming And Outdoor Adventures

Ohio might not be the first place that comes to mind when you're planning a beach vacation, but the Buckeye State has a surprising amount of beach access within its borders. From the shores of Lake Erie to the many rivers and lakes across Ohio, the state has more than a few sandy beaches to explore. Of course, not all of Ohio's beachfront parks allow camping and swimming, so knowing which spots offer the amenities you seek ensures you choose one that works for you. And if you're looking for Ohio's best beach camping destinations for swimming and outdoor adventures, this list breaks it down for you.

To be included in our round-up, these beach camping destinations must have at least 4.5 stars on Google Maps and 4 stars or more on another review site like Tripadvisor or Yelp. Each spot must also offer camping with nearby beach access and opportunities for swimming and other outdoor recreation.

Several places that made the list are Ohio state parks, but a few private beach camps are among the top spots for an outdoor camping adventure in the Buckeye State. These locations are scattered along the Lake Erie shoreline and inland around Ohio's scenic lakes, giving you plenty of options when planning your next camping trip.