Utah's Longest River Is An Iconic Outdoor Playground Through Scenic Red-Rock Canyons With Rafting And Fishing

While Utah has 81,899 miles of rivers and streams, perhaps the most famous of the state's waterways is the Colorado River. At 1,450 miles, the Colorado River is not just the longest river in Utah, but it's also the sixth-longest river in the United States. Though today the famous river is known by rafters and kayakers as an iconic outdoor playground, it played an important part in the history of the Western United States and remains a vital source of water for farmers and residents in more than a half dozen western states.

While the river's 15 dams make traveling down the entirety of the river impossible, if you were to try, you'd see a very different version of the waterway in each segment of its multistate journey. It starts off high in the forest-rich Rocky Mountains as a trout stream and then erupts into world-famous rapids in Utah's Canyonlands National Park, before continuing on through the calm waters of Lake Powell and forging through deep desert canyons and winding past mesas, buttes, and ranchlands, trickling to end in the sands of the Mexican desert, right before it reaches the Gulf of California.

Whether you're looking to whitewater raft through a towering red-rock canyon or cast a line along a serene, sandy beach, the Utah portion of this legendary river offers some of the best rafting, fishing, and outdoor adventures in the American West.