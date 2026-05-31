Forget Wisconsin Dells, This State Park 2 Miles Away Has Comfy Wooded Campsites Without The Crowds

There are more than 20 million visits each year to Wisconsin's state park system, with a variety of parks, forests, and recreation areas to enjoy. Experience a peaceful getaway just 2 miles away from Wisconsin Dells at Rocky Arbor State Park, where you can enjoy fascinating geology, a hiking trail, and cozy campsites.

Rocky Arbor State Park covers 244 acres, and its sandstone gorge is one of the main features here. The rock that forms the gorge is 500 million years old, and the Wisconsin River once flowed through the area, slowly carving the stone ledges and walls that exist today. The park has a picnic area and playground, and you may see wildlife like chipmunks and deer. It's open in winter for snowshoeing and hiking, but note that the main gate is closed out of season — you'll need to park at the entrance and walk into the park after Labor Day.

Rocky Arbor is just outside of Wisconsin Dells, the water park capital of the world — it's a 5-minute drive. One of the highlights of this park is its calm atmosphere and its seclusion from the hustle and bustle of Wisconsin Dells. Milwaukee Mag refers to Rocky Arbor as "a hidden gem that offers a little respite from the thrumming tourist town," and it's a top place to avoid the city crowds and connect with nature. If you want a relaxed getaway, this is a good choice.