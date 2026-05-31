Forget Wisconsin Dells, This State Park 2 Miles Away Has Comfy Wooded Campsites Without The Crowds
There are more than 20 million visits each year to Wisconsin's state park system, with a variety of parks, forests, and recreation areas to enjoy. Experience a peaceful getaway just 2 miles away from Wisconsin Dells at Rocky Arbor State Park, where you can enjoy fascinating geology, a hiking trail, and cozy campsites.
Rocky Arbor State Park covers 244 acres, and its sandstone gorge is one of the main features here. The rock that forms the gorge is 500 million years old, and the Wisconsin River once flowed through the area, slowly carving the stone ledges and walls that exist today. The park has a picnic area and playground, and you may see wildlife like chipmunks and deer. It's open in winter for snowshoeing and hiking, but note that the main gate is closed out of season — you'll need to park at the entrance and walk into the park after Labor Day.
Rocky Arbor is just outside of Wisconsin Dells, the water park capital of the world — it's a 5-minute drive. One of the highlights of this park is its calm atmosphere and its seclusion from the hustle and bustle of Wisconsin Dells. Milwaukee Mag refers to Rocky Arbor as "a hidden gem that offers a little respite from the thrumming tourist town," and it's a top place to avoid the city crowds and connect with nature. If you want a relaxed getaway, this is a good choice.
Hiking and camping at Rocky Arbor State Park
A highlight of this state park is its 89 wooded campsites, which are open for camping between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Some sites have electricity, plus there are showers and flush toilets available — and thanks to the location in the woods, there's privacy between the sites and comfy, cozy vibes. Reviewers for The Dyrt note that the highway noise at some sites did have a negative impact on their stay, so check the campground map when booking and avoid sites that are closest to the highway. Sites 68 through 88 are the closest to the interstate. A Google reviewer offered a nice summary of their experience, writing, "Very nice park, campground extremely well kept and beautiful! Sites were secluded and very private. Only down side is proximity to the interstate, a lot of traffic noise, otherwise perfect!"
Another option at Rocky Arbor is exploring the 1-mile hiking trail. The southern section goes through wetland with rock formations, while the upper section travels between oak and pine trees along the sandstone cliffs. A staircase joins the two sections, but at the time of this writing, the trail is partially closed with no set timeline for reopening. Reviews on AllTrails mention that the hike can be done as two out-and-back hikes around the closure.
A vehicle admission sticker is required to visit Rocky Arbor State Park, and summer visitors advise that the mosquitoes can be bad, so bring bug spray. If you want to see more interesting geology, check out the rock-carved Mill Bluff State Park, about half an hour away, or if you're getting hungry, head east toward Lake Michigan and visit Plymouth, Wisconsin, the "cheese capital of the world."