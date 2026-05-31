Sandwiched Between Madison And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Highly Underrated City With A Vibrant Downtown

Thanks to its relatively close distance from the "culinary capital of the Midwest," the easiest way to reach Lake Mills is to fly into the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and drive about an hour west. When searching for accommodations, there are two main options within town. First, there's the historic Fargo Mansion, which offers incredible Queen Anne-style architecture and decor. Or, if you're trying to maximize your time at the lake, you can book a room at the Woodland Beach Resort, near the southern shore of Rock Lake. Alternatively, there are quite a few vacation rentals scattered throughout the city, so you can find something to meet your needs.

When it comes to Rock Lake, one of the easiest places to reach the water is at Bartel's Beach, which is within walking distance of Commons Park. There's also Sandy Beach Park on the southern edge, which has a boat launch if you're trying to get out on the water. But keep in mind that you'll have to register your boat with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and pay a launch fee of $8 if you're a local or $15 (at the time of this writing) if you live outside the state.

The time of year you visit also makes a difference. Lake Mills gets snow and ice during the winter, and Rock Lake often freezes over. However, the fall and winter are perfect for local festivals, including the Tree Lighting in Commons Park or the Wine Walk in November. During the summer, you can participate in the Town and Country Days Festival on the last weekend of June. If you really enjoyed your time in Lake Mills, you can head south to check out another overlooked city with Broadway-style shows and riverside bike trails, Fort Atkinson.