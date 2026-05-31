Sandwiched Between Madison And Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Highly Underrated City With A Vibrant Downtown
As far as vacation destinations go, Wisconsin is always an underrated choice. The Badger State is full of great adventures, from Milwaukee on Lake Michigan to the abundance of water parks at the Wisconsin Dells. However, if you're in the mood for a more low-key travel experience but still want access to water, try the charming small town of Lake Mills.
Situated between Madison and Milwaukee (less than an hour from each), Lake Mills is easy to miss if you're not paying attention. However, its convenient location next to I-94 and its position next to Rock Lake make it a worthwhile stop for any traveler. Plus, if you're a fan of vibrant small downtown areas, you'll love wandering through Lake Mills' quintessential Main Street.
With a lake on one side, quaint restaurants and shops throughout, and a minimal threat of crowds ruining the experience, it's time to add Lake Mills to your travel bucket list. Let's dive in and see what makes this underrated city such a hidden gem.
Getting to know Lake Mills, Wisconsin
As with many small towns in the Midwest, the heart of Lake Mills is its downtown main street district. Whether you're passing through for the day or planning to spend a weekend here, you'll want to begin your adventure at Commons Park in the center of town. Not only does it put you next to many of Lake Mills' local businesses, but the park hosts various events throughout the year, such as the Lake Mills Farmer's Market, held on Wednesdays from May through September.
From the park, you're within walking distance of some excellent shops and restaurants. For example, Lewis Station Winery and Distillery is built inside a repurposed gas station and focuses on small-batch wine and spirits. If you're looking for some old-school fun, Patrick's Arcade Bar allows you to play pinball and arcade games while sipping on beer and cocktails. Or, if you're looking for a quaint taste of Americana, check out Doyle's Dogs for Chicago-style hot dogs. You can even compare them to the best places to get a hot dog in the Windy City and see how they stack up.
Outside of restaurants and bars, downtown Lake Mills also has unique shops. Wallflower Market or the Corner Mercantile are fantastic if you're looking for souvenirs and one-of-a-kind gifts, and Countryside Jewelry is perfect for when you're shopping for that special someone. Like Lewis Station, Countryside is inside a repurposed building (a former bank), so you get a taste of Lake Mills' history while shopping for contemporary items. But one of the best historic buildings in town is the library, which has been the cornerstone of the city since 1902.
How to make the most of a trip to Lake Mills
Thanks to its relatively close distance from the "culinary capital of the Midwest," the easiest way to reach Lake Mills is to fly into the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and drive about an hour west. When searching for accommodations, there are two main options within town. First, there's the historic Fargo Mansion, which offers incredible Queen Anne-style architecture and decor. Or, if you're trying to maximize your time at the lake, you can book a room at the Woodland Beach Resort, near the southern shore of Rock Lake. Alternatively, there are quite a few vacation rentals scattered throughout the city, so you can find something to meet your needs.
When it comes to Rock Lake, one of the easiest places to reach the water is at Bartel's Beach, which is within walking distance of Commons Park. There's also Sandy Beach Park on the southern edge, which has a boat launch if you're trying to get out on the water. But keep in mind that you'll have to register your boat with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and pay a launch fee of $8 if you're a local or $15 (at the time of this writing) if you live outside the state.
The time of year you visit also makes a difference. Lake Mills gets snow and ice during the winter, and Rock Lake often freezes over. However, the fall and winter are perfect for local festivals, including the Tree Lighting in Commons Park or the Wine Walk in November. During the summer, you can participate in the Town and Country Days Festival on the last weekend of June. If you really enjoyed your time in Lake Mills, you can head south to check out another overlooked city with Broadway-style shows and riverside bike trails, Fort Atkinson.