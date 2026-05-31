A Surprising Number Of National Parks Are Venomous Snake-Free

From the eastern diamondback rattlers of Mississippi and Florida to the sidewinders of the southwestern deserts, there are reported to be over 30 species and subspecies of venomous snakes in the United States. Many of those can be observed in the wild in national parks up and down the country, whether that's on the sun-scorched flats of Death Valley or in the waterways of Texas' Big Thicket. However, there are also some reserves where deadly snakes simply do not make an appearance. In fact, by a herpetologist's estimations from Forbes, there are a surprising 22 national parks that don't have venomous serpents.

Most of the U.S. National Parks that don't have snakes are in the northern half of the country. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, there's not a single reptile north of the 60th parallel, instantly discounting anywhere in Alaska above the Kenai Peninsula, which includes the majority of the state's national parks. Then there's the fact that Hawaii, the Land of Aloha, set some 2,286 miles from the California coast in the Pacific Ocean, doesn't even have any native snake species, let alone any venomous ones!

The upshot? There's still plenty of wild and wonderful places to explore if you're the sort of traveler who prefers to steer clear of these venomous critters. Options range from the Crown of the Continent, Glacier National Park, and Acadia in Maine to beautiful reserves in the Great Lakes, the Pacific Northwest, and California.