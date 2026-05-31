Florida's Coastal City Will Charge Beachgoers $500 For Breaking This Swimming Rule (No Warning Needed)

On hot summer days in Florida, sometimes all you want to do is go for a swim at the beach. But before you dive in, make sure it doesn't have double red flags. In Florida, two red flags (one stacked on top of the other) signal that the water is too dangerous for swimming and is closed to the public. This is usually enough of a warning to keep people out, but Panama City Beach, nicknamed the "Seafood Capital of the South," is taking it further by fining anyone who breaks this rule $500 on the spot.

The official guidance on the Panama City Beach government site states: "Entering the water during Double Red Flag conditions is very dangerous for you and your potential rescuer. A first offense is a $500 fine, and a second offense is a $1,000 fine." Previously, beachgoers were given a verbal warning for their first offense, then fined $500 if they didn't comply. However, a new ordinance passed by Panama City Beach officials in August 2024 now fines swimmers without warning. Second-time offenders could even end up spending 60 days in jail.

"So, our mission here at Panama City Beach is to stop drownings ... We want you to come here and enjoy Panama City Beach. We want you to make long-lasting memories with your loved ones and friends and we want you to go home and be with your family," says beach safety director Daryl Paul to News Channel 7. Consensus among Panama City Beach locals and visitors remains mixed. Some locals on the Everything Panama City Beach Facebook group have called the rule change "gross overreach" and a "tourist trap," while others agree that there have been "way too many drownings."