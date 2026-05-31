Florida's Coastal City Will Charge Beachgoers $500 For Breaking This Swimming Rule (No Warning Needed)
On hot summer days in Florida, sometimes all you want to do is go for a swim at the beach. But before you dive in, make sure it doesn't have double red flags. In Florida, two red flags (one stacked on top of the other) signal that the water is too dangerous for swimming and is closed to the public. This is usually enough of a warning to keep people out, but Panama City Beach, nicknamed the "Seafood Capital of the South," is taking it further by fining anyone who breaks this rule $500 on the spot.
The official guidance on the Panama City Beach government site states: "Entering the water during Double Red Flag conditions is very dangerous for you and your potential rescuer. A first offense is a $500 fine, and a second offense is a $1,000 fine." Previously, beachgoers were given a verbal warning for their first offense, then fined $500 if they didn't comply. However, a new ordinance passed by Panama City Beach officials in August 2024 now fines swimmers without warning. Second-time offenders could even end up spending 60 days in jail.
"So, our mission here at Panama City Beach is to stop drownings ... We want you to come here and enjoy Panama City Beach. We want you to make long-lasting memories with your loved ones and friends and we want you to go home and be with your family," says beach safety director Daryl Paul to News Channel 7. Consensus among Panama City Beach locals and visitors remains mixed. Some locals on the Everything Panama City Beach Facebook group have called the rule change "gross overreach" and a "tourist trap," while others agree that there have been "way too many drownings."
How repeated drownings at Panama City Beach prompted immediate fines
Panama City Beach is a great summer vacation, but the "Spring Break capital of the world" is working hard on rebranding itself as a more family-friendly destination, per the Wall Street Journal. Ensuring beachgoer safety is part of that change. While you can easily have a safe and fun vacation here, Panama City Beach is one of the most deadly beaches because of its naturally occurring rip currents. Known as "drowning machines," rips quickly pull swimmers out into deep water. This can be life-threatening, especially for weak or inexperienced swimmers.
In June 2023, seven people died within nine days at Panama City Beach, mostly due to rip currents, according to CBS News. Bay County sheriff Tommy Ford said he is "beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf," in an impassioned Facebook post. He's seen "strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones." The next year, again in June, five more people died from drowning in Panama City Beach, including three men caught in a rip (via The Weather Channel). A couple of more drownings after these prompted the new ordinance to be passed in August 2024.
To swim safely (and avoid fines) in Panama City Beach, it's essential to understand and follow the guidance of Florida's color-coded beach flags. While double red flags mean the water is closed, a single red indicates high hazards, like surf and currents, and swimming at your own risk. A yellow flag signals moderate surf and currents, a green one for calm conditions, and a purple one for dangerous marine life (like jellyfish). You can get real-time beach flag notifications sent to your phone. The key is to trust the flags and not rely on how the water appears. Even when it looks calm, there may still be strong rips present. If the beach is closed, you could instead go to Econfina Creek, a perfect, clear-water swimming spot near Panama City Beach.