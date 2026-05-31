This 2026 Award-Winning Fishing Lodge Is Tennessee's Tucked-Away Lake Resort With A Rustic Seafood Restaurant
If you're into seafood — catching it, eating it, or better yet, both — then you'll want to add Tennessee's Blue Bank Resort to your consideration list. Nestled in northwest Tennessee on the shores of Reelfoot Lake, you'll find this welcoming and easygoing resort, which was awarded the nation's No. 1 best fishing lodge by USA Today's 10Best list in 2026 for the third year in a row. This historic lodge has been family-owned by the Hayes clan for four generations, and its appeal is evergreen: great fishing (and fishing guides available to help), gorgeous views, a variety of accommodation options, and an on-site eatery. While Blue Bank resort won't be everyone's cup of tea, if you're looking for an active vacation spent casting a line on the lake, or a vacation spent tucking into freshly-caught seafood and local ingredients at the onsite Fishhouse Restaurant, look into booking a stay at this time-honored lodge.
As writer Polly Dean of On the Fly South puts it, "Blue Bank Resort consists of a lodge that is rustic in decor, but modern in its amenities." Rustic is indeed the name of the game, with numerous visitors noting issues in Tripadvisor reviews, including bugs and overall room cleanliness. Travelers also report mixed experiences with the resort's staff and service, with one previous visitor to the resort stating their opinion, "If it wasn't for a prime location, I can't imagine they'd stay in business."
Getting to Blue Bank Resort is an easy drive of about two hours from Memphis, and around three hours from Nashville, meaning that it's an accessible getaway for a week (or even a weekend) of fresh air and nature. If you're flying in, you'll want to rent a car when you land — the closest commercial airport to Blue Bank Resort is Memphis International.
Enjoy Blue Bank Resort's tasty dining
While the vibes at The Fishhouse might skew more laid-back and rustic than the generous caviar servings of Nashville's iconic Locust, the food here is still serious business. The Fishhouse states that they place an emphasis on local and fresh ingredients, with diners reaping the benefits of the restaurant's close relationships with local farmers and breweries, as well as the bounty of the veggie and herb garden right on the premises.
Opt for an apropos seafood dish like Cajun catfish, blackened salmon, or bourbon-brown-sugar grilled shrimp, or stick to classic menu items like steak, burgers, and more. If you've brought a big appetite, there's also the Reelfoot Traditional, an ambitious offering of sides and either all-you-can-eat catfish, country ham, fried chicken, or all three. Like the resort itself, the restaurant draws mixed reviews from visitors, with a collection of Yelp reviews that range from "awesome" and "fair at best" to even "horrible."
In good weather, request a table outside so that you have a front-row seat to view the sunset over the lake. Chilly outside, but you still want to enjoy the outdoor seating? Fear not, a fire pit will keep you toasty while you eat. Warm up a bit further with a beverage from the restaurant's wine and beer menu or from the full bar — an amenity that's a rarity amongst restaurants on Reelfoot Lake, according to owner Drew Hayes (via The Crappie Blog).
Go fishing on Reelfoot Lake
The major attraction at this secluded fishing lodge is, of course, fishing. One perk of staying at Blue Bank Resort is access to the experienced team of fishing guides, who are there to lead visitors to prime fishing spots on the lake, help with selecting lures and bait, and answer questions. And when booking accommodation at Blue Bank, guests eager for some fishing time during their stay can choose between a number of fishing packages that include lodging, a boat, bait, ice, and more.
In terms of what you're likely to catch, there's ample crappie, bass, and catfish to be found in Reelfoot Lake's shallow waters, as well as bluegill and panfish. And with crappie present all year-round, you stand a good chance of reeling some in no matter when you plan your visit. The lodge is also a popular base for hunters. Just don't forget to pack this portable and affordable must-have fishing rod, and maybe even the underrated fishing tool from Home Depot you never realized you needed.