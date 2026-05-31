This 2026 Award-Winning Fishing Lodge Is Tennessee's Tucked-Away Lake Resort With A Rustic Seafood Restaurant

If you're into seafood — catching it, eating it, or better yet, both — then you'll want to add Tennessee's Blue Bank Resort to your consideration list. Nestled in northwest Tennessee on the shores of Reelfoot Lake, you'll find this welcoming and easygoing resort, which was awarded the nation's No. 1 best fishing lodge by USA Today's 10Best list in 2026 for the third year in a row. This historic lodge has been family-owned by the Hayes clan for four generations, and its appeal is evergreen: great fishing (and fishing guides available to help), gorgeous views, a variety of accommodation options, and an on-site eatery. While Blue Bank resort won't be everyone's cup of tea, if you're looking for an active vacation spent casting a line on the lake, or a vacation spent tucking into freshly-caught seafood and local ingredients at the onsite Fishhouse Restaurant, look into booking a stay at this time-honored lodge.

As writer Polly Dean of On the Fly South puts it, "Blue Bank Resort consists of a lodge that is rustic in decor, but modern in its amenities." Rustic is indeed the name of the game, with numerous visitors noting issues in Tripadvisor reviews, including bugs and overall room cleanliness. Travelers also report mixed experiences with the resort's staff and service, with one previous visitor to the resort stating their opinion, "If it wasn't for a prime location, I can't imagine they'd stay in business."

Getting to Blue Bank Resort is an easy drive of about two hours from Memphis, and around three hours from Nashville, meaning that it's an accessible getaway for a week (or even a weekend) of fresh air and nature. If you're flying in, you'll want to rent a car when you land — the closest commercial airport to Blue Bank Resort is Memphis International.