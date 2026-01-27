The Underrated Fishing Tool From Home Depot You Never Realized You Needed In Your Tackle Box

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fishermen and women are famously versatile. One minute, they're hauling in a morning's catch with ease; the next, they're mending nets or fixing engines. When the unpredictability of the weather is at play, this flexibility is a golden skill, which makes having multi-use items equally important. For example, some essentials include a trusty fillet knife that doubles as a hook remover or an ice box that keeps drinks cold and works as a makeshift seat (like the Costco cooler that could save your life when camping in bear country).

These are old faithfuls, but if you can believe it, even a solder iron can be useful on a fishing trip. It might sound unconventional, but trust us, it's a tool that deserves a place in your tackle box. Generally used for electronics or weekend DIY jobs, solder irons are tools that melt solder, allowing two pieces of metal to be joined together. They're often portable and surprisingly versatile, which makes them ideal for unexpected fixes in the field.

Unsurprisingly, you can find many solder iron kits at stores like Home Depot (along with other essential camping gear, like a foldable camping table with cupholders for under $40). However, Ryobi's USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit is completely portable and under $100 at the time of writing.