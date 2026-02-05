The Best Seafood In Tennessee Is At Nashville's Iconic Restaurant With Generous Caviar Servings

With one Michelin star, just 10 tables, and multiple "best of" accolades, it's no wonder Locust is considered one of the hardest reservations to score in Nashville. The landlocked city may be better known for hot chicken sandwiches — rightly so — but Locust is giving that reputation a run for its money. The topsy-turvy brainchild of Trevor Moran, an Irish chef who cooked at Noma before leading the kitchen at Nashville fine-dining institution The Catbird Seat, Locust braids American seafood with Japanese and Irish influences into a playful yet precise menu, resulting in innovative but very eatable dishes, lots of caviar, and spots on big lists like The New York Times' top 25 restaurants for 2024 and best restaurants in America 2022, as well as Food & Wine's top 20 U.S. restaurants for 2024 and 2022's restaurant of the year.

Moran originally launched during the early days of the pandemic as a dumpling and kakigōri (Japanese-style shaved ice) spot. The chef, who has also earned James Beard nominations, meticulously perfected the shaved ice craft before expanding into more ambitious, seafood-forward dishes. Past offerings have included Nashville hot-style swordfish, escargot-stuffed halibut, crab omelettes, scallops with shaved green apple, abalone, and pork dumplings, but the menu continues to change as the team experiments (both the kakigōri and "too much caviar" have remained constant).

One of just three Nashville restaurants — including The Catbird Seat and Bastion — to receive a Michelin star the first year the guide honored the American South, Locust operates behind an unassuming exterior in 12South, one of Nashville's best shopping neighborhoods. It's open for lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday, and reservations open on the first of each month for the following calendar month. Parties are capped at four and require a $50 deposit per person.