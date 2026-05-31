On Minnesota's Scenic Mille Lacs Lake Is A State Park With A Beach, Fishing, And Rare Animal Sightings

Mille Lacs Lake is well-known for its fishing — in particular for the excellent opportunities to catch walleye — and Father Hennepin State Park is no exception. There are two fishing piers in the park, as well as boat access to the lake. Anglers might reel in northern pike, bluegill, bass, muskie, and, of course, walleye. Try the south fishing pier for perch and crappie. Don't forget to purchase a Minnesota fishing license before casting a line.

There are numerous other animals to see at Father Hennepin, besides the fish below the water. Birds like owls, hawks, eagles, and ruffed grouse can be spotted, as well as animals such as deer, beaver, and mink. One of the most unique animals you may see here are rare albino white-tailed deer. The odds of a deer being albino are about 1 in 20,000, making them an extraordinary animal to see in nature. White deer have been sighted around Father Hennepin State Park through the years, appearing in local news and social media photos between 2011 and 2025. It's possible you may see them near the beach or the park entrance. If you do see a white deer, remember it's a wild animal and respectfully keep your distance.