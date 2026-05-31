On Minnesota's Scenic Mille Lacs Lake Is A State Park With A Beach, Fishing, And Rare Animal Sightings
Minnesota's state parks draw in approximately 11 million visitors each year, who come to experience The North Star State's natural attractions and outdoor recreation. One way to immerse yourself in nature here is with a visit to Father Hennepin State Park, located on the southeast shore of Mille Lacs Lake, Minnesota's second-largest inland lake.
Father Hennepin State Park encompasses 344 acres and was established in 1941 — the park was named for a priest who visited the Dakota people in the Mille Lacs area in 1680. The landscape here is a mixture of forest, swamps, and bogs, along with the shoreline on the lake. It's a particularly pretty spot to visit in the fall when the foliage peaks. There are 4.5 miles of hiking trails here, including Pope's Point, a 1-mile, out-and-back trail that's perfect for sunset. Other popular outdoor activities at this state park are fishing, spotting wildlife, and enjoying the sandy beach.
Fishing and wildlife sightings at Father Hennepin State Park
Mille Lacs Lake is well-known for its fishing — in particular for the excellent opportunities to catch walleye — and Father Hennepin State Park is no exception. There are two fishing piers in the park, as well as boat access to the lake. Anglers might reel in northern pike, bluegill, bass, muskie, and, of course, walleye. Try the south fishing pier for perch and crappie. Don't forget to purchase a Minnesota fishing license before casting a line.
There are numerous other animals to see at Father Hennepin, besides the fish below the water. Birds like owls, hawks, eagles, and ruffed grouse can be spotted, as well as animals such as deer, beaver, and mink. One of the most unique animals you may see here are rare albino white-tailed deer. The odds of a deer being albino are about 1 in 20,000, making them an extraordinary animal to see in nature. White deer have been sighted around Father Hennepin State Park through the years, appearing in local news and social media photos between 2011 and 2025. It's possible you may see them near the beach or the park entrance. If you do see a white deer, remember it's a wild animal and respectfully keep your distance.
Discover more of Father Hennepin State Park's attractions
One of the best things to do at Father Hennepin State Park is to soak up the sun by the lake. There is a long sandy beach where you can swim, which the Minnesota DNR commends as the "best designated beach on Mille Lacs Lake." It's a nice spot for sunbathing, and there are volleyball courts and a playground at the beach, too. The sections to the east and west of the swimming area will likely be quieter.
If you'd like an overnight stay in the great outdoors, Father Hennepin State Park has two campgrounds with 103 sites in total, 51 of which are electric. There are also six group campsites in the state park. Showers and flush toilets are open seasonally.
Father Hennepin is in central Minnesota, just under an hour's drive from the golfing and go-kart fun of Brainerd. Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD) is the closest airport to the state park, but it might be easier to fly into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and make the 2-hour drive north. You can discover more of the 465 lakes in the area as you explore the gorgeous destination of Brainerd Lakes.