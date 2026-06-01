A Lofty Little Town Near Colorado Springs Has An Antique Shop, Quirky Attractions, And An Otherworldly Park
Colorado Springs is surrounded by an array of enthralling destinations. For instance, if you follow U.S. Highway 24 out of the city, you'll arrive in Calhan in under an hour. This sleepy El Paso County town, established in 1888, remains largely a ranching community. Lined with humble homes, Calhan only has a population of fewer than 700 and, as of this writing, does not have a hotel or motel. Nevertheless, the small town — which only encompasses 0.85 square miles – has a couple of surprises in store for visitors. Those include Cadillac Jack's Antique Store, quirky attractions like an alpaca ranch, and the Paint Mines Interpretive Park, a site that can make you feel as though you've traveled to a different planet.
If all this sounds compelling to you, hit the road and head to Calhan. Conveniently for visitors, Cadillac Jack's Antique Store is nestled on Highway 24, its facade decorated with pelican statues and other nautical accents. According to the store's website, its aisles are packed with more than 100,000 treasures, including old toys and vintage signs. "From shot glasses to a giant knight suit of armor they've got everything," reads a review from Google. This individual added, "It was crazy fun to walk through time in this store!"
However, take into account that several users on the platform say they've made the trek to Cadillac Jack's only to find it closed, with some noting that the posted hours can be unreliable. If you're interested in stopping by, it's wise to call ahead and confirm the store will be open on the day of your visit. And if your stomach is growling after driving and shopping, Rooster's Grille & Pizzaria, one of Calhan's only eateries, is directly across the street.
Calhan's other offbeat offerings
What else can you do on a day trip to Calhan from Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City and underrated vacation destination? The small town is home to Our Red Barn Ranch, a destination that appeals to animal enthusiasts of all ages. The 40-acre property raises alpacas, along with ponies and other livestock. Our Red Barn Ranch offers tours that present visitors with the opportunity to get an up-close look at these fluffy South American mammals. "The alpacas were adorable, and we were able to pet them and roam around the fenced in area with them," notes a review from Google.
The ranch also features a shop called the Fiber Farm Stand, which sells socks and other goodies made from — you guessed it — alpaca fleece. If you want to meet the alpacas, tours are by reservation only and can be booked on Our Red Barn Ranch's website. It's open year-round, but you might want to consider visiting Calhan in the summer to experience the annual El Paso County Fair. This week-long event dates back to 1905 and is held at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center.
Aside from classic carnival rides, attendees can expect unusual entertainment options, such as quirky animal acts and mounted shooting competitions, in which participants fire at targets while riding horses. For dates and tickets, check the El Paso County Fair's website. While Calhan lacks traditional lodging options, those who are interested in staying for a couple of days will find RV campsites at both Our Red Barn Ranch and Cadillac Jack's RV Park & Campground. Notably, the latter, located next to the antique store, features a massive metal high-wheel bicycle that makes for a fun photo op.
Surround yourself with color at the Paint Mines Interpretive Park in Calhan, Colorado
Calhan hides an ethereal destination: the Paint Mines Interpretive Park, a 750-acre site characterized by rugged formations. Formed through years of erosion, the terrain is tinted with splashes of color made of clay. It might be tempting, but climbing these landforms is off-limits. But the park does have a couple of designated hiking trails that allow you to immerse yourself in its vibrant hues. "When you're standing amidst the layered clays, watching the light shift across the formations, it feels like you've stepped into something timeless," penned a user on Google.
It's also worth mentioning that the Paint Mines Interpretive Park offers some of Colorado's best stargazing. Visitors describe the trails as easy to navigate, more akin to a leisurely walk than a strenuous hike. Even so, reviewers recommend coming prepared for the elements. The area offers little shade, so sun protection is essential, especially during the busy summer months. Water is also a must; according to El Paso County, there is no potable water available onsite.
Depending on the season, the trails can become extremely muddy, and some visitors recommend bringing an extra pair of shoes. Paint Mines Interpretive Park does not charge admission, and parking is available. For another nature adventure that's easily accessible from Colorado Springs, consider visiting Garden of the Gods, which rivals national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty.