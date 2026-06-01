A Lofty Little Town Near Colorado Springs Has An Antique Shop, Quirky Attractions, And An Otherworldly Park

Colorado Springs is surrounded by an array of enthralling destinations. For instance, if you follow U.S. Highway 24 out of the city, you'll arrive in Calhan in under an hour. This sleepy El Paso County town, established in 1888, remains largely a ranching community. Lined with humble homes, Calhan only has a population of fewer than 700 and, as of this writing, does not have a hotel or motel. Nevertheless, the small town — which only encompasses 0.85 square miles – has a couple of surprises in store for visitors. Those include Cadillac Jack's Antique Store, quirky attractions like an alpaca ranch, and the Paint Mines Interpretive Park, a site that can make you feel as though you've traveled to a different planet.

If all this sounds compelling to you, hit the road and head to Calhan. Conveniently for visitors, Cadillac Jack's Antique Store is nestled on Highway 24, its facade decorated with pelican statues and other nautical accents. According to the store's website, its aisles are packed with more than 100,000 treasures, including old toys and vintage signs. "From shot glasses to a giant knight suit of armor they've got everything," reads a review from Google. This individual added, "It was crazy fun to walk through time in this store!"

However, take into account that several users on the platform say they've made the trek to Cadillac Jack's only to find it closed, with some noting that the posted hours can be unreliable. If you're interested in stopping by, it's wise to call ahead and confirm the store will be open on the day of your visit. And if your stomach is growling after driving and shopping, Rooster's Grille & Pizzaria, one of Calhan's only eateries, is directly across the street.