Italy's Medieval Mediterranean Gem Is A Charming Village With Peaceful Beaches Between Genoa And Nice

Along the Italian Riviera, it's the well-trodden paths that tend to dominate. But venture along the coast about 40 miles from Genoa, heading west towards Nice, and you'll find a quieter stretch of coastline where the villages and towns feel a little more local and are, for the most part, far less crowded.

One of these villages is Noli, a seaside settlement of striking stone towers, cobbled alleyways, and calm Mediterranean beaches. Set on Liguria's Riviera di Ponente, Noli was, during the Middle Ages, an independent maritime republic and still carries traces of that long history today. Medieval walls wrap around parts of the old town, faded pastel houses with terracotta roofs lean over narrow lanes, and fishing boats line the waterfront beside sweeps of pretty beaches.

Despite regularly being listed among Italy's most beautiful villages (Borghi piu Belli d'Italia), Noli has avoided the overt polish of some better-known Italian Riviera destinations. Part of the reason for this is that the village remains slightly harder to reach as it doesn't sit directly on the main Genoa–Ventimiglia rail line. Instead, Noli offers a destination better suited to slower travel, taking in the historic architecture of churches, towers, and frescoed gates as well as walks along the promenade linking the beach to the old town.