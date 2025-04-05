Rick Steves Says One Italian Village Is 'The Epitome Of A Tuscan Hill Town,' Despite Its Tourist Trap Vibe

TV host and best-selling travel guidebook author Rick Steves openly expresses his deep appreciation for Italy. It's actually his all-time favorite country in Europe. While his favorite Tuscan escape is Volterra, the most underrated hill town in Italy, Steves is also fond of the popular San Gimignano. On his website, he describes the enchanting San Gimignano as the "epitome of a Tuscan hill town" that deserves a spot on your Italian itinerary. Although the destination will probably be filled with other tourists, Steves acknowledges the unmatched beauty of its historic buildings and delicious cuisine.

San Gimignano, often referred to as the "Manhattan of the Middle Ages," is steeped in history and is one of Tuscany's most visually dramatic hill towns. Located just 36 miles from Florence, the center of town is a UNESCO World Heritage site that transports visitors back in time. Steves lovingly refers to the town as "the region's glamour girl: Visually striking and perfectly preserved," with the town's most recognized landmark being the twin towers that have stood for over 700 years.

According to Steves, while San Gimignano is undeniably beautiful, it can feel crowded during peak hours, with vendors catering heavily to tourists. "I find the charm of San Gimignano is easiest to enjoy after hours, when most tourists have gone back to their buses, vendors have made their money, and the town recaptures its magic," Steves says. His recommendation? Arrive in the late afternoon and stay overnight to experience the town's quieter, more authentic side.