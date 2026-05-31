Between Atlanta And Greenville Is A Family-Friendly Waterfall Park With Shaded Nature Trails And A Creek
Sometimes a vacation to an enormous state or national park is exactly what you're looking for, with lots of activities, camping, and long treks through the wilderness. Other times, however, what suits your family best is a day trip to a serene park in a beautiful area, with shaded trails and a sparkling waterfall. If you happen to be traveling through northeastern Georgia, you'll find just such a place. Henderson Falls Park in Toccoa, Georgia, is around 94 miles from Atlanta and around 71 miles from Greenville, South Carolina. You can spend a peaceful day simply walking to the falls along a creekside trail in the woods, playing a little tennis, or packing a picnic lunch to enjoy in the shade.
The 25-acre Henderson Falls Park has no admission fee and free parking, so it's an inexpensive day in nature. You can even bring your leashed dog with you. The park is right by the downtown area of Toccoa, a hidden gem with historic charm, so you can head out for some shopping, dining, and exploration before or after your outdoor adventure.
Hiking to the waterfall at Henderson Falls Park in Toccoa, Georgia
Henderson Falls Park has some pretty, shaded trails through the woods for the whole family to enjoy. They're a mix of paved and unpaved, with some hugging the creek. The main one that you can't miss is the Henderson Falls Park Nature Trail. This .8-mile path through a wooded space is out-and-back and has benches along the way so you can stop and take in the scenery, or maybe do some birding. It has a small 144-foot elevation gain, and is both kid and dog-friendly (though they must be on a leash). This is the one that takes you to the park's titular waterfall. Note that there are stairs along this path, and they're a little steep, according to a review on AllTrails. The shade, however, is a plus when the Georgia heat gets going in the summer, as is the spray from the falls.
As you wander Henderson Falls Park, you'll also find a number of bridges, including a charming covered bridge (below) over the creek. If you plan on having your kids play in the water, however, you may want to pack water shoes. There are rocks on the bottom (above), and this can help protect their feet.
Amenities at Henderson Falls Park
While Henderson Falls Park isn't enormous, it has plenty of amenities for a relaxing family outing. You'll find picnic tables and four pavilions if you plan on packing a lunch and making a day of it. There are tennis courts for some exercise if that's your sport of choice. There is also a play area in the park that one reviewer on Google Maps calls "an amazing playground for the kids." Another reviewer says of the park, "It is an extremely beautiful place to take your kids and family. They have a cute little waterfall and also a playground." Henderson Falls Park features an outdoor amphitheater, as well.
Finally, when you're done with your adventure, you can continue exploring the area. Henderson Falls Park is less than 18 miles from Tallulah Falls, one of Georgia's "best small towns," which has, of course, more waterfalls. If you continue north another 12 miles, you'll hit the quaint mountain town of Clayton, with even more waterfall trails and cozy charm.