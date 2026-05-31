Between Atlanta And Greenville Is A Family-Friendly Waterfall Park With Shaded Nature Trails And A Creek

Henderson Falls Park has some pretty, shaded trails through the woods for the whole family to enjoy. They're a mix of paved and unpaved, with some hugging the creek. The main one that you can't miss is the Henderson Falls Park Nature Trail. This .8-mile path through a wooded space is out-and-back and has benches along the way so you can stop and take in the scenery, or maybe do some birding. It has a small 144-foot elevation gain, and is both kid and dog-friendly (though they must be on a leash). This is the one that takes you to the park's titular waterfall. Note that there are stairs along this path, and they're a little steep, according to a review on AllTrails. The shade, however, is a plus when the Georgia heat gets going in the summer, as is the spray from the falls.

As you wander Henderson Falls Park, you'll also find a number of bridges, including a charming covered bridge (below) over the creek. If you plan on having your kids play in the water, however, you may want to pack water shoes. There are rocks on the bottom (above), and this can help protect their feet.