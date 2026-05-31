Spain's Unbelievably Dreamy Island Village Is A Gorgeous Getaway Wedged Between Mountains And Pristine Seas

Mallorca, which is Spain's largest island, lures more than 13 million visitors each year to its idyllic beaches, historic villages, and the bustling capital of Palma. About 20 miles north of Palma, the city gives way to a tapestry of dramatic mountains, rural countryside, and a rocky coastline carved out by coves. Here you'll find Deià, a centuries-old hamlet of sand-colored stone buildings occupying a lofty perch overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. In the shadow of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, Deià was a longtime farming and fishing hub, surrounded by terraces of olive groves and fruit orchards with access to the sea. By the late 19th century, the village was recognized for its well-preserved beauty, and writers, artists, royalty, and other luminaries flocked here for privacy and respite.

Today, Deià continues to be celebrated as one of Mallorca's most gorgeous havens. Here, visitors can stroll past historic farmhouses adorned with bougainvillea and stop into charming cafes and chic boutiques. History buffs should visit some of the village's fascinating museums, which were previously the estates of some of Deià's best-known residents. And just 2 miles down the road from the village, beach lovers can retreat to the dreamy Cala Deià, a rugged cove sheltering brilliant blue waters with a duo of seaside restaurants. For more outdoor adventures, there are also excellent hiking trails along the coast.

While Deià is blissfully secluded from the busy city of Palma, it is also easy to reach. The town lies about a 40-minute drive from Palma de Mallorca Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most European cities, as well as seasonal flights from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, 13 miles from New York City. While the most popular time to visit Deià is between June and August, the spring and fall are also beautiful and less crowded.