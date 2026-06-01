Between Grand Rapids And Traverse City Is A Michigan Village With Camping, Festivals, And Fishing

Northern Michigan is full of scenic small towns offering opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Full of forests, lakes, and clear skies, these towns attract outdoor adventurers as well as bird-watchers and stargazers. One such place is Baldwin, a village between Grand Rapids and Traverse City. Located within Manistee National Forest, Baldwin offers camping, fishing, and paddling, plus a scenic environment that hosts fun festivals throughout the year.

With a population of under 1,500 people, Baldwin is the county seat of Lake County. It offers plenty of small-town charm. Residents describe it as a place where the close-knit community feels like family, where everyone helps each other out. Trout-fishing is a big deal, and the village website proudly proclaims that Baldwin is home to the world's largest brown trout sculpture.

To reach Baldwin, you'll need a car. The village is about an hour and 15-minute drive north of Grand Rapids, where you'll find the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Baldwin is also about an hour-and-a-half drive south of Traverse City.