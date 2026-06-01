Between Grand Rapids And Traverse City Is A Michigan Village With Camping, Festivals, And Fishing
Northern Michigan is full of scenic small towns offering opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Full of forests, lakes, and clear skies, these towns attract outdoor adventurers as well as bird-watchers and stargazers. One such place is Baldwin, a village between Grand Rapids and Traverse City. Located within Manistee National Forest, Baldwin offers camping, fishing, and paddling, plus a scenic environment that hosts fun festivals throughout the year.
With a population of under 1,500 people, Baldwin is the county seat of Lake County. It offers plenty of small-town charm. Residents describe it as a place where the close-knit community feels like family, where everyone helps each other out. Trout-fishing is a big deal, and the village website proudly proclaims that Baldwin is home to the world's largest brown trout sculpture.
To reach Baldwin, you'll need a car. The village is about an hour and 15-minute drive north of Grand Rapids, where you'll find the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Baldwin is also about an hour-and-a-half drive south of Traverse City.
Exploring the outdoors in Baldwin
Baldwin offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Trout fishing has been a key activity ever since brown trout were introduced to the Baldwin River in 1884. Anglers frequent the Baldwin River and the Pere Marquette River, both of which run through Baldwin. Fly fishing is particularly popular in the Pere Marquette River, including for salmon. Along with brown trout, you might catch brook trout or spring steelhead. "It's Baldwin: If there's running water there's probably a trout or two in it," writes one Facebook commenter in a Michigan trout fishing group.
The Pere Marquette River is also a popular place for paddling. Baldwin Canoe Rental & RV Park is the town's main canoe rental, and it also carries kayaks and tubes. Locally, the Pere Marquette River is known for its clear, clean water, as well as its steady, moderately fast current and forest scenery. It's a great fit for beginner to intermediate paddlers. (Just avoid paddling too close to trees.)
There are more than 10 camping sites in Baldwin offering tent camping, RV camping, and cabin rentals at a variety of price points. One of the best-reviewed is Ivan's Campground and Cabins; reviewers praise the family-friendly environment with a playground and farm animals. "I look forward to visiting Ivan's every year! I have been going to this campground every year since 2018 and it's always such an amazing, relaxing, fun and adventurous time," writes one Google commenter. Before you book a site, make sure you know these five camping tips no one tells you about.
Baldwin's festivals are fun for the whole family
Baldwin's biggest events are two of its annual festivals. Each May, the village holds the Blessing of the Bikes. It originated in 1972 when eight motorcyclists brought four motorcycles to a local Catholic Church to get blessed. Now, it's one of the biggest events in the area, drawing up to 10,000 motorbikes annually. The family-friendly event features vendors, live music, a bike show, and a bike games competition — as well as a blessing ceremony, now at the Baldwin Municipal Airport.
The highlight of the summer is Troutarama, held annually in July since 1957. The four-day festival features carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors, and a parade. While trout enthusiasts attend, you don't have to be into fishing to join; the scene is more like a country fair. "We're in a big farm area and don't have a fair for our county," Seth Wenger, the vice president of Troutarama, told Midland Daily News in 2025. "It's to help the businesses in the area, bring people to town, celebrate who we are and what our area is known for, which is trout fishing."
Other events include the Pick'n in the Pines Bluegrass Festival in September and the Pure Markette outdoor market held on Wednesdays from June to August. Exploring the area? Less than an hour drive away, you'll find Pentwater, a charming Lake Michigan village with sugar-sand beaches and a postcard marina.