Nestled Within Pennsylvania's Largest State Forest Is A Scenic State Park With A Cozy Cabin, Birds, And Trails

When the weather is nice and the sun is shining, a visit to a state park is in order. After all, why sit indoors when you can experience the beauty of nature, whether it's for the day or an overnight trip? In northern Pennsylvania, contained within the Sproul State Forest (the largest in the state), sits Hyner Run State Park. (This is separate from the nearby Hyner View State Park.) Set between mountains along the Hyner Run stream, the park is 187 miles northeast of Pittsburgh and 150 miles northwest of Harrisburg. It opened to the public in 1958, and camping was added in 1975. Today, you'll find all sorts of activities for a day trip or overnight camping experience.

In Hyner Run State Park, you can book tent campsites or a cozy cabin for a larger group. While there, you'll be able to enjoy the swimming pool, scenic hiking trails, birding, and fishing. It's open all year, sunrise to sunset for day-trips (with different hours for the seasonal pool), and some lovely views. One reviewer on Google says of Hyner Run, "Extremely clean and beautiful park for a peaceful [getaway]." Another says, "Falling asleep to the soothing sounds of nature and waking up to the vibrant melodies of birdsong is an unparalleled joy."