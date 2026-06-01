Nestled Within Pennsylvania's Largest State Forest Is A Scenic State Park With A Cozy Cabin, Birds, And Trails
When the weather is nice and the sun is shining, a visit to a state park is in order. After all, why sit indoors when you can experience the beauty of nature, whether it's for the day or an overnight trip? In northern Pennsylvania, contained within the Sproul State Forest (the largest in the state), sits Hyner Run State Park. (This is separate from the nearby Hyner View State Park.) Set between mountains along the Hyner Run stream, the park is 187 miles northeast of Pittsburgh and 150 miles northwest of Harrisburg. It opened to the public in 1958, and camping was added in 1975. Today, you'll find all sorts of activities for a day trip or overnight camping experience.
In Hyner Run State Park, you can book tent campsites or a cozy cabin for a larger group. While there, you'll be able to enjoy the swimming pool, scenic hiking trails, birding, and fishing. It's open all year, sunrise to sunset for day-trips (with different hours for the seasonal pool), and some lovely views. One reviewer on Google says of Hyner Run, "Extremely clean and beautiful park for a peaceful [getaway]." Another says, "Falling asleep to the soothing sounds of nature and waking up to the vibrant melodies of birdsong is an unparalleled joy."
Campsites, a cozy cabin, and the pool at Hyner Run State Park
Hyner Run State Park has 30 campsites that are open from mid-April through mid-December. Each one has a pad, a picnic table, and a fire ring, with water, showers, toilets, garbage, recycling, and a dump station. There is also an ADA-accessible site. If you're coming to the park to camp as a group, but you're looking for something a bit cozier than a tent, there is a two-story cabin available. It sleeps eight people, and it can be rented at any time during the year. There is a kitchen, large living room, dining room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a roofed porch. Outside, you'll find a fire ring and charcoal grill, in addition to a pair of picnic tables and a swing set. The cabin is listed as accessible as well.
If you're hitting the state park during the summer months, there is a free swimming pool to enjoy from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Additionally, there is a shallow wading pool if you just want to cool off after a long hike. (If you have the kids along, you may want to check out our guide to the safest swimsuit colors to wear.)
Hiking, birding, fishing, and picnicking at Hyner Run State Park
There are a number of trails to explore in Hyner Run State Park if you want to stretch your legs. You can try the easy Ligenza Trail through lush, fern-covered woods, or the 1.2-mile River Trail. For more advanced hikers, there is the Long Fork Trail. This one is a 4.6-mile loop with a 1,020-foot elevation gain. While there are some great views, note that this is considered a steep hike. While you're on the trails, make sure you take along the eBird checklist for the park. You may spot species like the eastern screech-owl, blackburnian warbler, Acadian flycatcher, indigo bunting, black-throated green warbler, and more.
If you want to do some fishing in the Hyner Run stream, it's stocked with brook and brown trout. There is a 7-acre picnic area with tables (mostly in the shade), and some grills if you want to cook up what you catch. Finally, if you want to continue your outdoor adventures, you can visit the adjacent Hyner View State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most underrated nature destinations. Hyner Run is also about 24 miles from the city of Lock Haven, which has a timeless downtown and river views.