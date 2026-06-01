Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With Beaches, Boardwalk Fun, And Healthy Living

Florida has become a notoriously popular retirement destination for Americans. However, in recent years, retirees have found that this peninsula state isn't the only attractive place to settle down — and that there are, in fact, other destinations offering a leisurely coastal lifestyle and much more. One such place is Ocean City — a coastal town along New Jersey's southern shore and a popular vacation destination for all ages.

Unlike some coastal retirement destinations that can feel isolated, Ocean City offers beachfront living within driving distance of several large East Coast cities, which can be appealing for retirees with nearby family members. Philadelphia, for example, is just over an hour away by car, while New York City is roughly a two-hour drive. Ocean City is also about 20 miles south of Atlantic City and can be reached in around 30 minutes.

Ocean City is known not only for its accessibility from metropolitan areas in the Northeast but also for the lifestyle locals experience there. As a dry town that forbids the sale of alcohol, the city has a more family-oriented atmosphere while still offering plenty of activities and entertainment. Bike-friendly streets and easy access to the beach encourage residents to stay active, while the city's iconic boardwalk allows retirees to get plenty of steps in throughout the year.