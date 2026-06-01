Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With Beaches, Boardwalk Fun, And Healthy Living
Florida has become a notoriously popular retirement destination for Americans. However, in recent years, retirees have found that this peninsula state isn't the only attractive place to settle down — and that there are, in fact, other destinations offering a leisurely coastal lifestyle and much more. One such place is Ocean City — a coastal town along New Jersey's southern shore and a popular vacation destination for all ages.
Unlike some coastal retirement destinations that can feel isolated, Ocean City offers beachfront living within driving distance of several large East Coast cities, which can be appealing for retirees with nearby family members. Philadelphia, for example, is just over an hour away by car, while New York City is roughly a two-hour drive. Ocean City is also about 20 miles south of Atlantic City and can be reached in around 30 minutes.
Ocean City is known not only for its accessibility from metropolitan areas in the Northeast but also for the lifestyle locals experience there. As a dry town that forbids the sale of alcohol, the city has a more family-oriented atmosphere while still offering plenty of activities and entertainment. Bike-friendly streets and easy access to the beach encourage residents to stay active, while the city's iconic boardwalk allows retirees to get plenty of steps in throughout the year.
Explore Ocean City's iconic boardwalk and well-maintained beach
The Ocean City Boardwalk – one of America's best boardwalks for 2026 – stretches for just over two miles and has lanes for both walking and biking. The boardwalk's classic amusement park rides, such as bumper cars and roller coasters, also make visits from the grandchildren more entertaining. Additionally, visit the historic Ocean City Music Pier, a concert hall on the boardwalk that has hosted performers like The Beach Boys and the Ocean City Pops.
The boardwalk offers dozens of dining options. Seafood lovers may want to stop by Ike's Famous Crabcakes, where customers praise the restaurant's crab cakes for being "Light and flavorful with the perfect ratio of crab to filler." In addition to crab cakes, the menu includes fried clam strips, popcorn shrimp, and other seafood favorites served with fresh-cut butterfly chips and coleslaw. For dessert, locals recommend Browns Restaurant, which is known for its house-made donuts that some customers say have converted even non-donut lovers into fans. However, reviewers say that lines can get long later in the day.
Ocean City is also home to nearly eight miles of well-maintained beaches with more than a dozen access points, which make it easy for local retirees to spend time by the shore. To help fund beach and boardwalk maintenance, visitors ages 12 and older are required to purchase beach tags. The city also keeps its beaches accessible by offering ADA-compliant beach access mats, handicap-accessible restrooms, and a free beach wheelchair service for visitors with mobility needs. During the warmer months, lifeguards are on duty to help keep swimmers safe.
Experience an active, healthy lifestyle in Ocean City
Beyond walking and biking near the shore, Ocean City offers a myriad of activities that help retirees maintain an active lifestyle year-round. Residents can catch a game of pickleball at the city's 11 outdoor courts located at 18th Street and Haven Avenue, swim at the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center's 82-foot indoor saltwater swimming pool, or spend time golfing at the city's 12-hole municipal golf course on Bay Avenue. Retirees looking to enjoy the water can also sign up for guided kayak or paddleboard tours with Baycats that explore the Great Egg Harbor Bay salt marshes.
Ocean City's limited drinking culture also makes it a great place for health-conscious retirees to settle down. The city has been dry since 1909, and today, those restrictions — commonly referred to as "blue laws" — are still strictly enforced. Alcohol is not sold in restaurants, and the city has no bars or liquor stores. Visitors are also not allowed to bring their own alcohol into restaurants. Although some travelers are surprised to learn how these rules may affect their vacation, residents say the alcohol ban helps keep beaches clean and contributes to a more peaceful, low-stress environment overall. For retirees looking for a similar vibe a bit farther north, check out this East Coast beauty with charming towns, beaches, and healthy living.