Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Beauty With Charming Towns, Beaches, And Healthy Living
It's time to put Florida in the rearview mirror when it comes to choosing a retirement destination. While the balmy weather and sandy coastlines always meant that Florida is among the best states to retire to in the U.S., other areas are slowly but surely attracting the attention of potential pensioners. And whether you're a senior citizen looking to enjoy your sunset years or a spry young traveler in search of a memorable adventure, Massachusetts is a state that ticks a lot of boxes. You've got historic towns with cozy streets and pretty architecture, plus a good mix of scenic beaches along the Atlantic coast that eventually merge into sweeping slopes and idyllic forests further inland. From sightseeing to sunbathing and forest hikes, Massachusetts has it all.
Perhaps one of the most famous hotspots in the Bay State is Cape Cod. Imagine relaxing from the comfort of a shingle cottage, taking strolls along beach boardwalks, and snacking on lobster rolls. As a matter of fact, Barnstable and West Yarmouth are two beachy Cape Cod destinations that are among the best in America for retirement. Chatham is another fantastic town, with windswept beach dunes backed by a historic lighthouse, and plenty of seafood shacks for a tasty meal.
If you prefer the dramatic silhouette of forested slopes, then the Berkshires await. Storybook towns like Stockbridge offer woodland hikes along the Housatonic River, not to mention historic homes and botanical gardens for relaxed sightseeing. Aside from quaint towns, Massachusetts also offers easy access to excellent hospitals, giving retirees (and regular travelers) peace of mind should health concerns arise. What's more, the state's four distinct seasons mean scenic views can be enjoyed all year long, from lush greenery in the summer to golden autumn foliage and blankets of snow in the winter.
Enjoy beaches and cultural excitement in Massachusetts' small towns
With miles of coastline stretching from the north all the way to the south, Massachusetts has no shortage of seaside towns. Up north is Rockport, where pastel cottages cling to the curved harbor while fishing boats bob on the water. Front Beach is a wide arc of sand, offering plenty of space for sunbathers to unfold lawn chairs to catch some rays while more active travelers take a leisurely stroll. Though covered in large rocks, Old Garden Beach is a great spot to admire the coastal view. Benches line the waterfront, while a grassy lawn is dotted with picnic tables. Downtown, culture fiends can explore the galleries of contemporary paintings at the Rockport Art Association & Museum.
More dreamy seaside landscapes can be found in Manchester-by-the-Sea, only about 40 minutes by car from Boston. The winding streets feel like a Colonial-era time capsule set against the backdrop of secluded coves, where rocky cliffs tower over long stretches of shoreline. Sink your toes into the sand at Singing Beach, or watch the emerald waves crash against craggy boulders at Lobster Cove Beach. Meanwhile, tucked within an enormous, 19th-century mansion is the Manchester-by-the-Sea Museum, where visitors will find plenty of historic furniture, old artifacts, and artwork to admire.
Further south is Falmouth, a Cape Cod town with a mesmerizing bioluminescent beach. Guarding the town harbor is Nobska Lighthouse, which can be seen towering over the sandy shoreline at Nobska Beach. Hop on a ferry over to Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket, or take a sunset stroll through the tidal marshes at Woodneck Beach. Tree-shaded lanes and colonial architecture are a backdrop for pleasant downtown strolls, while the Falmouth Historical Society takes visitors on guided walking tours around the town's famous landmarks.
Outdoor adventures for a healthy lifestyle in Massachusetts
With scenic woodlands all around, Massachusetts keeps visitors on their feet. Outdoor fiends spending time in Rockport should make their way to Halibut Point State Park, just a short drive north of town. Hiking trails weave between rugged granite cliffs, offering up to sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. A previous visitor called it "a hidden gem among the state parks." Meanwhile, anglers can spend the day fishing at Mill Pond Park. Find tasty cuisine at downtown eateries like Feather & Wedge, which offers healthy seafood and vegetable dishes, or My Place by the Sea, where clam chowder and cocktails are served alongside relaxing ocean views.
There's also plenty of hikes for anyone in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Take the Powder House Hill Trail for a loop trek through hushed woodlands and idyllic creeks to reach the top of Powder House Hill, named for the gunpowder storehouse dating to the 1800s. "Great little nature trail with a couple [of] good inclines to get the heart pumping," says a review on AllTrails. Hikers will be able to enjoy panoramas of the town harbor down below. East of town is the Coolidge Reservation, where jagged cliffs overlooking the water are a picturesque reward for hiking through swaying woodlands.
Down in Falmouth, shady trails in Beebe Woods bring hikers into the peaceful embrace of a vast pine forest. Pet owners can bring their four-legged companions for a walk, while a quiet pond fringed by trees is the perfect spot to cool off with a swim. For scrumptious and healthy grub, La Cucina Sul Mare serves hearty Italian fare amidst a welcoming atmosphere, while the Añejo Mexican Bistro is the place for chimichangas, steak fajitas, and mojitos. Young or old, the quaint towns of Massachusetts offer wholesome adventures.