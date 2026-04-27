Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Beauty With Charming Towns, Beaches, And Healthy Living

It's time to put Florida in the rearview mirror when it comes to choosing a retirement destination. While the balmy weather and sandy coastlines always meant that Florida is among the best states to retire to in the U.S., other areas are slowly but surely attracting the attention of potential pensioners. And whether you're a senior citizen looking to enjoy your sunset years or a spry young traveler in search of a memorable adventure, Massachusetts is a state that ticks a lot of boxes. You've got historic towns with cozy streets and pretty architecture, plus a good mix of scenic beaches along the Atlantic coast that eventually merge into sweeping slopes and idyllic forests further inland. From sightseeing to sunbathing and forest hikes, Massachusetts has it all.

Perhaps one of the most famous hotspots in the Bay State is Cape Cod. Imagine relaxing from the comfort of a shingle cottage, taking strolls along beach boardwalks, and snacking on lobster rolls. As a matter of fact, Barnstable and West Yarmouth are two beachy Cape Cod destinations that are among the best in America for retirement. Chatham is another fantastic town, with windswept beach dunes backed by a historic lighthouse, and plenty of seafood shacks for a tasty meal.

If you prefer the dramatic silhouette of forested slopes, then the Berkshires await. Storybook towns like Stockbridge offer woodland hikes along the Housatonic River, not to mention historic homes and botanical gardens for relaxed sightseeing. Aside from quaint towns, Massachusetts also offers easy access to excellent hospitals, giving retirees (and regular travelers) peace of mind should health concerns arise. What's more, the state's four distinct seasons mean scenic views can be enjoyed all year long, from lush greenery in the summer to golden autumn foliage and blankets of snow in the winter.