The Chicago Riverwalk's 5 Best Restaurants, According To Reviews

On a sunny day in Chicago, there's nothing like a stroll along the Riverwalk. This 1.2-mile walkway along the shores of the Chicago River has transformed from a grim industrial zone to a thriving pedestrian paradise. Today, over a million people visit the Riverwalk each year, enjoying the views, the exercise, and the sights, including unique public art. Of course, many decide to linger and stop for a meal, a snack, or a drink.

There are tons of restaurants in the Chicago Loop, the lively waterfront neighborhood that's home to some of Chicago's most iconic tourist attractions, like Millennium Park, as well as the Riverwalk. Many restaurants even offer views of the Chicago River. While there are fewer than a dozen restaurants to choose from, there's just something special about having a meal or a snack in the open air, watching boat tours and kayakers go by.

To compile this list, we checked the Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews for all restaurants located on the Riverwalk itself (rather than those with an entrance on street level) and selected the five with the best reviews. If you're planning to visit, note that many of the Riverwalk restaurants are open seasonally rather than year-round. Check each restaurant's website for up-to-date details.