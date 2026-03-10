The Chicago Riverwalk's 5 Best Restaurants, According To Reviews
On a sunny day in Chicago, there's nothing like a stroll along the Riverwalk. This 1.2-mile walkway along the shores of the Chicago River has transformed from a grim industrial zone to a thriving pedestrian paradise. Today, over a million people visit the Riverwalk each year, enjoying the views, the exercise, and the sights, including unique public art. Of course, many decide to linger and stop for a meal, a snack, or a drink.
There are tons of restaurants in the Chicago Loop, the lively waterfront neighborhood that's home to some of Chicago's most iconic tourist attractions, like Millennium Park, as well as the Riverwalk. Many restaurants even offer views of the Chicago River. While there are fewer than a dozen restaurants to choose from, there's just something special about having a meal or a snack in the open air, watching boat tours and kayakers go by.
To compile this list, we checked the Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews for all restaurants located on the Riverwalk itself (rather than those with an entrance on street level) and selected the five with the best reviews. If you're planning to visit, note that many of the Riverwalk restaurants are open seasonally rather than year-round. Check each restaurant's website for up-to-date details.
Chicago Brewhouse
One of the larger restaurants on the Riverwalk, Chicago Brewhouse offers multiple seating areas: riverside, on a patio separated from the river by a sidewalk, or at tables inside the restaurant itself. The quirky decor heavily features the Chicago flag, making for plenty of city pride.
The Chicago celebration doesn't stop at the decor, as their menu features street food named after Chicago locales, such as the Argyle Ave. Beef Banh Mi, Greek Town Gyros, and Pilsen Street Tacos. The menu is similarly focused on Chicago-based breweries and lists exactly which neighborhood they're based in, including a few brews created specifically for Chicago Brewhouse. Enjoy a Chicago Riverwalk Golden Ale from Avondale-based Revolution or a Riverwalk Vienna Lager from the North Center-based Dovetail Brewery.
Chicago Brewhouse has a 4.2 average on Google reviews, a 3.3 on Yelp, and a 4.0 on Tripadvisor. "As a fan of local craft beer, this place really celebrates Chicago's brewing culture," writes one Google reviewer, who also describes his Maxwell Street Split — a Chicago dog and Polish sausage served together on the same bun — as "...over the top in the best possible Midwest way and paired perfectly with my beer." He concludes, "If you're looking for a spot that combines great food, local craft beer, and classic Chicago vibes, I'd highly recommend Chicago Brewhouse Riverfront."
Tiny Tapp & Café
Despite its name, the Tiny Tapp is one of the bigger locations on Chicago's Riverwalk, offering seating on both the sidewalk and a raised platform above it. The green umbrellas and large logo are unmissable. There's frequently live music and entertainment during the summer months, and while all the Riverwalk restaurants have great views, Tiny Tapp is directly across from the iconic Marina City towers, also known as the "corn cob towers" or the "Wilco towers".
The restaurant offers an all-day menu, with the Tiny Café serving coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and pastries in the mornings and the Tiny Tapp serving meals and drinks in the afternoon and evening. During the summer months, Tiny Tapp's lunch and dinner menu includes classic American fare such as hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, and roasted corn salad. Tiny Tapp & Café has a 4.2 average on Google reviews, with one Google reviewer writing, "Tiny Tapp is such a gem in Chicago! The food is delicious, the service is outstanding, and the atmosphere makes you want to stay all afternoon." She adds, "The live music is definitely a big plus — it adds the perfect touch to an already amazing experience!"
Chiya Chai Riverwalk
Chiya Chai, Chicago's popular chai spot serving Indian and Nepali-influenced dishes, opened a Riverwalk location in 2019 with the original spot in Logan Square, a thriving, trendy, and artsy Chicago neighborhood. The small location on the Riverwalk offers a colorful takeout window as well as riverside seating. Along with chai, Chiya Chai serves tasty Indian and Nepali street food such as bhel puri, sev puri, and pani puri. "The samosa chaat and desi chai at this place were absolutely fantastic. The flavors were spot on, and the presentation was appealing," writes one Google reviewer.
Chiya Chai has some of the best reviews on the Riverwalk, with a 4.4 average on Google reviews and a 3.8 on Yelp. "I love this spot. They have a smaller menu, but it includes my favorite chai and snacks," writes one Google reviewer. "The gentleman at this location is super sweet and knows my go-to order, which is the pani puri and their caramel sea salt chai. I highly recommend (hot and iced are both amazing). This is such a great place to stop by the river for a snack, especially in the summer."
Brews & Bites
Brews & Bites is one of the biggest Riverwalk locations, taking up a whole block with multiple seating sections, including right on the river. The size means it's less likely to be a waitlist in warm weather, making this a go-to for many. The eatery is located across from Merchandise Mart, offering unique views of the Art on the Mart digital art projections in the evening.
Along with the classic American food like hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches, Brews & Bites' menu has a European influence, featuring several pasta dishes as well as both sweet and savory crepes. The crepes are a particular highlight, according to reviewers. For drinks, the bar offers both cocktails and mocktails, as well as beer and wine. Brews & Bites has a 4.2 average on Google reviews and a 4.5 on Yelp. One Google reviewer writes that the "Food is the best on the Riverwalk — the lox crepe and smashburger are superb, with a great selection of drinks," and praises the "Excellent views of architecture, bridges, The Merchandise Mart, boats, and people."
The Northman Beer & Cider Garden
Inspired by traditional European beer gardens, the Northman Beer & Cider Garden offers drinks and snacks, enjoyed on picnic tables with red umbrellas. Lawn games and live music make for a fun atmosphere and most tables have views of the river. Along with hot dogs and burgers, the Northman serves German-style bratwurst, salads, and Bavarian pretzels. The signature Northman ciders are the highlight of the drink menu, which also offers other beers, wines, and canned cocktails. Next to the beer garden, a separate van serves coffee drinks, ice cream, waffles, and frozen, boozy beverages.
The Northman has the best reviews on the Riverwalk, with a 4.7 average on Google reviews, a 4.2 on Yelp, and a 4.3 on Tripadvisor. It's also a favorite on Reddit's r/chicago. "The vibes here are great. Some friends and I stopped here as we were walking the Riverwalk because it looked so fun. We sat at a picnic table right by the river with amazing views while enjoying some food and beer," writes one Yelp reviewer. "I'm still thinking about the Bavarian pretzel... truly one of the best I've ever had."
Methodology
First, we compiled a list of all the restaurants on the Riverwalk, checking the addresses to confirm that they were actually located on the Riverwalk itself rather than overlooking the Chicago River on street level. Next, we turned to Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews to see each restaurant, calculating their average star rating. Finally, we chose the restaurants with the five highest averages. To find information about the restaurants' menus, views, and entertainment, we consulted the restaurant websites and social media accounts, as well as review sites.