Forget Boston, Retire To This Charming New England Town With Great Senior Care, Tasty Eats, And A State Park
From its renowned healthcare to the opportunities for year-round outdoor recreation, it is easy to see why New England is quickly becoming a premier retirement destination. As the largest city in New England, Boston may seem like an attractive option, but a little research will reveal that there are plenty of hidden gems around the region that provide a more intimate community feel while maintaining big city amenities. One of these hidden gems is Lincoln, a picturesque town in northeastern Rhode Island. Located less than 10 miles north of Providence, Lincoln provides everything one may need as they gear up for a tranquil retirement.
Established in 1650, Lincoln is a historic town situated along the Great Road, one of the nation's oldest roads, that began as a series of small milling villages near the Blackstone River. Today, Lincoln is a town that has plenty to offer its seniors. It has a population of about 24,000 residents, and, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 24% of the population is 65 years of age and older, meaning that potential retirees can expect to join a robust senior community. In addition to the abundance of lush green space and historic villages, residents can also enjoy safety in Lincoln, as the crime rates are much lower here than in other parts of New England. According to Nextdoor, Lincoln's overall crime rate sits at 11.75, much lower in comparison to Boston, for example, which has an overall crime rate of 23.66.
Exceptional senior care in Lincoln
Lincoln offers plenty of ways to stay social, active, and healthy during retirement. The town provides its senior residents with plenty of options for activities at the Lincoln Senior Center, an 11,000-square-foot facility aimed at supporting this demographic. They offer a packed schedule of activities each weekday; whether you're in the mood for Pilates class, want to join a book club, or just want to socialize, retirees will never be bored at this impressive facility. They also offer congregate meals, day trips, and transportation for those without a way to reach the center.
Lincoln doesn't stop there when it comes to senior care. The town boasts a wide selection of senior living facilities that provide a range of care options, from independent living communities to memory care facilities. One of the most popular retirement communities is Atria Lincoln Place, which offers both assisted and independent living as well as memory care, if necessary. Residents can look forward to chef-prepared meals in the private dining room, taking a stroll through the garden, or relaxing in the indoor swimming pool. For a more affordable option, visit the nearby Central Falls, one of the best retirement destinations in New England. Here you'll find Blackstone Falls, a tranquil community for senior residents situated along the Blackstone River.
Enjoy the outdoors and tasty meals in Lincoln
One of the things that makes Lincoln one of the best New England towns to retire for scenery is its proximity to two stunning state parks. The Lincoln Woods State Park is not only Rhode Island's first state park, but it remains one of Rhode Island's most popular parks, offering 627 acres of outdoor activity to enjoy. There are a little over four miles of trails for walking, jogging, or biking, as well as equestrian trails. One of the parks gems is Olney Pond, a 126-acre reservoir with a bustling swimming beach that is perfect for fishing, boating, or swimming. Less than four miles away is Blackstone River State Park, which is situated between the Blackstone River and the Blackstone Canal. One of the park's best activities is the Blackstone River Bike Path, a scenic route along the beautiful Blackstone River and the second longest bikeway in the state. The bikeway connects Lincoln to Cumberland, a cozy little town that's perfect for retirement.
If you've worked up an appetite after exploring the stunning state parks, grab a bite to eat at one of Lincoln's mouthwatering eateries. Users on Reddit's r/RhodeIsland praise Trattoria Romana, an Italian fine dining restaurant with a cozy yet elegant atmosphere. If you're in the mood for fresh seafood and and excellent service, head over to Fred and Steve's Steakhouse. The restaurant is owned by two former football players, Fred Smerlas and Steve DeOssie, and it blends upscale dining with a vibrant, fun atmosphere.