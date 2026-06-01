Forget Boston, Retire To This Charming New England Town With Great Senior Care, Tasty Eats, And A State Park

From its renowned healthcare to the opportunities for year-round outdoor recreation, it is easy to see why New England is quickly becoming a premier retirement destination. As the largest city in New England, Boston may seem like an attractive option, but a little research will reveal that there are plenty of hidden gems around the region that provide a more intimate community feel while maintaining big city amenities. One of these hidden gems is Lincoln, a picturesque town in northeastern Rhode Island. Located less than 10 miles north of Providence, Lincoln provides everything one may need as they gear up for a tranquil retirement.

Established in 1650, Lincoln is a historic town situated along the Great Road, one of the nation's oldest roads, that began as a series of small milling villages near the Blackstone River. Today, Lincoln is a town that has plenty to offer its seniors. It has a population of about 24,000 residents, and, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 24% of the population is 65 years of age and older, meaning that potential retirees can expect to join a robust senior community. In addition to the abundance of lush green space and historic villages, residents can also enjoy safety in Lincoln, as the crime rates are much lower here than in other parts of New England. According to Nextdoor, Lincoln's overall crime rate sits at 11.75, much lower in comparison to Boston, for example, which has an overall crime rate of 23.66.