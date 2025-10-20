The Best New England Towns For Retirees Who Want Scenery And Simplicity, According To Research

After decades of keeping up with the hustle and bustle of the big city, retirees have every right to want a much slower pace. So many are ready to trade in their pantsuits and work shoes for hiking boots or a rocking chair. Finding a dream home for our golden years can be complicated, especially for retirees considering all factors such as climate, activities, proximity to loved ones, and local communities.

Whether you're counting down the days for the last shift in the office or trying to get a head start on your considerations, retirement can seem daunting. A 2023 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health revealed major public health implications to retirement and how people stay occupied once they enter this part of life. The study made a number of recommendations, particularly in regards to staying mentally engaged with new hobbies, educational courses, or activities while also interacting with the surrounding community — all of which are an essential part of healthy retirement.

A quaint New England town may have everything retirees are looking for: scenery and simplicity. According to Bankrate, four of the top 10 best states to retire were in New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) when considering affordability, neighborhood safety, weather, and a number of other community qualities. We've composed a list of some of the best places to access brisk air, sprawling hills and walking trails, and historic downtowns lined with colorful facades that look like they're straight out of a storybook. One of these recommendations even inspired a literary classic. We gathered housing statistics, census data, and state park information to find the best towns in the beautiful Northeast for retirees just looking for a little simplicity during their second act.