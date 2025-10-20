The Best New England Towns For Retirees Who Want Scenery And Simplicity, According To Research
After decades of keeping up with the hustle and bustle of the big city, retirees have every right to want a much slower pace. So many are ready to trade in their pantsuits and work shoes for hiking boots or a rocking chair. Finding a dream home for our golden years can be complicated, especially for retirees considering all factors such as climate, activities, proximity to loved ones, and local communities.
Whether you're counting down the days for the last shift in the office or trying to get a head start on your considerations, retirement can seem daunting. A 2023 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health revealed major public health implications to retirement and how people stay occupied once they enter this part of life. The study made a number of recommendations, particularly in regards to staying mentally engaged with new hobbies, educational courses, or activities while also interacting with the surrounding community — all of which are an essential part of healthy retirement.
A quaint New England town may have everything retirees are looking for: scenery and simplicity. According to Bankrate, four of the top 10 best states to retire were in New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) when considering affordability, neighborhood safety, weather, and a number of other community qualities. We've composed a list of some of the best places to access brisk air, sprawling hills and walking trails, and historic downtowns lined with colorful facades that look like they're straight out of a storybook. One of these recommendations even inspired a literary classic. We gathered housing statistics, census data, and state park information to find the best towns in the beautiful Northeast for retirees just looking for a little simplicity during their second act.
Laconia, New Hampshire
New Hampshire is already one of the best U.S. states for retirees, so Laconia makes for a near-perfect hybrid of scenic views, active options, and a robust retirement community. Like many other small New England towns formed in the 19th century, Laconia's origins are derived from the influx in lumber, wheat, corn, and textile mills to the area at the time. Belkap Mill, now a museum dedicated to the history of industrials mills, is registered in the National Register of Historic Places and is the oldest unaltered brick textile mill in the country.
Laconia calls itself the "City on the Lakes" because it's located between Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire's largest lake, and Lake Winnisquam. Lakeside bays, beaches, and walking trails at nearby Ahern State Park and Mount Major allow for stunning views of sunrises, sunsets, and nature. Hiking and biking trails for all skill levels are in abundance in the surrounding parks, too. Laconia's main events include a yearly Multicultural and Folk Festival every September and a family-friendly pumpkin festival in the fall. And any late-blooming thrill-seekers can also indulge in Laconia Motorcycle Week, a massive gathering of motorcyclists celebrating over 100 years of two-wheeled adventures in New England. It was even once the largest gathering of motorcycles in North America until the 1970s.
Today, nearly one in every four residents in Laconia are 65 or older compared to the national average of one in every 10, according to the 2020 United States Census. Laconia is also an affordable option within the state, with a city-wide median home sale price around $386,000, — nearly $100,000 less than the rest of the state.
Bangor, Maine
If you're a fan of Stephen King's horror classic, "It," this small Maine town may seem eerily familiar. That's because Stephen King's fictional town of Derry, the home of the demon-clown creature that lurks within the city's sewers, is inspired by Bangor after the author relocated there in the 1980s. "I wanted Bangor because it was a tougher, harder place, with its history of loggers, the thing about the Brady Gang shoot-out, and all those fightin' bars like the Silver Dollar that used to be down at the waterfront," King said to WGME.
While Bangor may have some frightening connections, it's actually a safe haven for retirees: 20% of the town's population is 65 and older. The out-of-a-story-book city center has colorful Victorian facades that anyone would want in a New England town. Downtown businesses host monthly art walks and have multiple brewery options for an elevated date night.
The best part about Bangor is the option to choose between being an urbanist or nature-indulged hermit. Just 7 miles northeast of Bangor is the Fields Pond Audubon Center, a 229-acre sanctuary within winding roads across various types of terrain. Visitors can enjoy bird-watching, nature trails, cross-country skiing, and more. Essex Woods, a formal landfill converted into a hiking trail, represents Bangor's commitment to making nature a beautiful community addition to be enjoyed by wildlife and residents alike. The median sale price in Bangor is just under $300,000 and, combined with the rich history and bountiful options of activities, makes it a lesser-known city that offers the best of Maine with fewer crowds and lower cost.
Westbrook, Connecticut
This small town along Connecticut's Atlantic coast is for anyone looking to prioritize relaxation and true simplicity. With a heavily residential population around 6,800 people, Westbrook's reputation as a popular summer resort lays the foundation for those looking to retire. The shoreline town is not about glitz or glam — it's about laidback ease.
The Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters is a sprawling sanctuary that's more than just a walking trail, but an immersion into the nature of New England. It is a great spot for birdwatchers of all levels to test their luck in spotting egrets, glossy ibises, and a host of nesting tree swallows. The natural marshland on the refuge is home to terrapins and crabs while the meadow invites butterflies and hawk moths. A number of beaches along the shoreline allow for even more exploration of marine life or simply another place to relax during the warmer summer months.
Seventeen percent of Westbrook's population is adults 65 and older, so while it may not be the highest percentage on the list, there should still be no problem in finding other retirees to enjoy the golden years. The town's median home sale price of $662,500, however, it is more of an investment compared to other options on the list. Regardless, Westbrook embodies a quaint and calm New England town that's worth exploring.
Newport, Vermont
For those looking for a small-town feel, Newport is exactly what you're looking for. According to the 2020 Census, Newport's population was only 4,455, making it one of the smallest towns on the list. If you're looking for somewhere you can get to know your neighbors or easily befriend local shop owners, Newport's smaller size is the perfect place for building a tight-knit community. Not only can you get to know local businesses, but 28% of the Newport population is aged 65 or older — so finding retirement community could be a breeze.
Biking takes center stage in Newport when searching for activities. There are paths for every skill level, so it's easy to enjoy a smooth 4.5-mile cruise along Burma Road or commit to a 74-mile adventure exploring the nearby Aquidneck Island. Newport is considered to be "equal-parts collection of outdoor recreation enthusiasts, dyed-in-the-wool locals, and seasonal guests," according to Discover Newport. In the middle of the town is Prouty Beach, a 36-acre park with dozens of campsites, disc golf, and tennis courts. Other scenic destinations include Bluffside Farm directly along the shore of Lake Memphremagog. Looking for an incredible weekend getaway just to spice things up? Montreal, Canada is only an hour and 45 minutes away across the U.S.-Canada border.
Financially, Newport is a high-value deal with a median home value of 296,500, according to Realtor.com. It gives an impressive return on investment for the more frugal-minded retirees hoping to enjoy amazing bike rides, cozy parks, and stunning scenery.
Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Pittsfield is all about the outdoors. As the perfect hybrid between beautiful scenery and adventure, Pittsfield is definitely a great fit for those looking to stay as active as possible. Home to Pittsfield State Forest, residents can enjoy reliable walking and bike trails to stay active amongst the mountainous Berkshire highlands of Western Massachusetts. During the winter time, however, those still young at heart can venture into the popular ski, snowboarding, and tubing hills freshly dusted with snow. There are even places for ice fishing. Year round, anyone looking for two-wheeled adventures can enjoy the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, Springside Park, and the Pittsfield Skate Plaza.
Another struggle of retirement could be convincing the rest of the family to visit. Not only is Pittsfield great for an older crowd, but it will have grandchildren of all ages excited to stop by as well. The Berkshire Museum and Aquarium has awe-inspiring marine life and natural history exhibits on top of the Feigenbaum Hall of Innovation, the museum is brimming with interactive exhibits. The Berkshire Athenaeum is a giant collection of children's books available for check out for Massachusetts residents.
According to Zillow, the median sale price in Pittsfield is $283,533 compared to Massachusetts' median sale price of $634,500. Pittsfield is an affordable, adventurous option for those still hoping to find some thrill even in their golden years.
Mystic, Connecticut
For the more nautical retirees or aspiring sail captains, Mystic is the perfect option. Since the 1600s, Mystic has been a major center for shipbuilding in New England with over 600 ships built in the small town, according to the Mystic Seaport Museum. This charming downtown along the waterfront offers a truly unique experience with a rich maritime history connected to many other communities in the region.
Access to the Mystic Harbor provides plenty of boating options for all levels, including self-guided tours, as well as access to coastal beaches. Argia Mystic Cruises take visitors back in time to the days of traditional sailing ships while the Sabino, the only fully operational coal-fired steamboat in New England, glides guests along the Mystic River. The Mystic Seaport Museum even offers community sailing lessons, a great new hobby for any new retirees. The main street along the Mystic River is home to a number of eateries, the Mystic Seaport Museum, and the Mystic Museum of Art.
The median home sale in Mystic is one of the highest options on the list at $811,000. However, with over 38% of the community older than 65 years old, it can still be an alluring option for many retirees with bigger budgets who are also looking for plenty of community and sailing adventures.
Burlington, Vermont
If you count down the days until crisp morning air, color apple orchards, and picture-perfect pumpkin patches, Burlington could be the perfect place for you. This small city on the shore of Lake Champlain shines during autumn — the quintessential, quaint New England town offers farmers markets and breweries galore.
To stay active, biking in Burlington is a great activity. The Burlington Greenway is an 8-mile path alongside Lake Champlain, the East Coast's most incredible lake getaway. There's even a seasonal bike ferry to transfer rides to the nearby Champlain Islands. Don't have a bike? Local businesses around the Greenway provide bike rentals, highlighting a unique appreciation for staying active that is intrinsic to the Burlington community. For anyone who prefers their two legs over two wheels, Burlington was ranked the third most walkable city for tourists to visit by USAToday's Readers' Choice (2025), just behind Providence and Philadelphia, which claimed the top spots. Church Street Market and Old North End are full of dozens of diverse shopping and dining options.
The walkability and biking trails should be reason enough to include Burlington in your retirement considerations, but there are a few considerations to keep in mind. First, the retirement community is smaller. Only 12% of Burlington is 65 or older and the median age is 26.7, a strong lean away from other areas with more retirement-aged populations. Second, it has a steeper housing market — the median sale price in Burlington is $510,333, making it one of the more expensive housing options on the list. Biking-focused retirees still searching for an active and walkable home shouldn't count Burlington out though.
Lincoln, Rhode Island
Lincoln is surrounded by some of Rhode Island's most breathtaking state parks. Just 9.5 miles north of the state's capital of Providence, Lincoln's population of 22,000 has access to unique landscapes perfect for hiking and biking.
Lincoln Woods State Park is a popular getaway for other Rhode Islanders and for good reason — activities in the park include freshwater swimming, trout fishing, horseback riding, and biking trails. The Blackstone River State Park, a 12-mile park on alternating sides of the Blackstone River, runs through Lincoln. The adjacent Blackstone River Bike Path winds its way through meadows, marshlands, and canals in Lincoln and surrounding communities. A hidden gem in Lincoln is Albion Falls, a small waterfall accessible by hiking trails connecting the Blackstone River. The cascading water from the river surrounded by foliage is especially impressive during the spring and summer because of increased water flow from higher rainfall, but catching a glimpse of this unique scenery year round is well worth the visit.
Lincoln maintains a strong 22% population of individuals 65 and older and a median age of 43.2. The median sale price of a home in Lincoln is $410,000, roughly $50,000 less than the median home sale of the state of Rhode Island. For a moderate price, Lincoln embodies New England tranquility while boasting its own unique and remarkable landscapes.
Berlin, New Hampshire
Don't worry, we're not suggesting you uproot your life and relocate to Europe for retirement. This lesser-known Berlin in Northeast New Hampshire is home to 9,400 people and one of the most affordable options on the list with a median sale price of $172,500. Berlin sits on the shore of the Androscoggin River and the town's Main Street is home to the Berlin Riverwalk, a 3,200-foot trail connecting city parks and green spaces along the river. Finding friends to join on morning walks or grab a bite to eat downtown won't be too hard as one in five residents in Berlin are 65 years or older.
Known as "the city that trees built," Berlin's popularity in the paper industry was a result of its proximity to the lumber of New Hampshire's Great North Woods Region. Located at the edge of the White Mountains, visitors and residents can enjoy scenic mountaintop views. Berlin is also home to the Jericho Mountain State Park, a population destination for camping, swimming, and terrain vehicle riding. During the winter time, Jericho has trails for snowmobiles, too. Often times, close proximity to nature and active options costs a pretty penny. Berlin, however, provides a great option for those prioritizing scenery while still on a budget.
Methodology
New England seems to have a limitless number of options that have the quaint charm perfect for retirees. Lush foliage, glimmering lakes, and giant green spaces are alluring for anyone moving into a more laidback chapter of life. These beautiful landscapes, offering the opportunity for physical activity and exploration, are important in creating healthy habits during retirement. For this feature, we determined best options for retirees by considering median home sale value, proximity to natural environments to nature, and age demographics. A collection of housing statistics, census data, and reported articles was also used to gather accurate information.
Some consider themselves city dwellers for life, but we want to present the many options that give a respite from the city-living. Many retirees are looking to retire in slower-paced, nature-filled environments and the intention of this piece is to help them figure out their options. Every town has something unique to offer while still centering on the simplicity, scenery, and peace retirees are hoping to find.