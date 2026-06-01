Between Columbus And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Scenic Village With Shops, Canal Views, And A One-Of-A-Kind Museum

If you're curious about what lies in the underexplored farmlands of Ohio beyond its main cities, you might be surprised to find some historic villages harboring truly special museums. New Bremen, in the northwestern quadrant of Ohio, is a perfect example.

Though not directly near major cities — Columbus is over a 1.5-hour drive away — New Bremen was once an important settlement along the Miami-Erie Canal, a stopover about midway between the Ohio River in Cincinnati and Lake Erie at Toledo. The canal brought in new traffic to the area and gave New Bremen an economic boost to become a proper town, per the New Bremen Historic Association. Though the canal is no longer used, the town that formed around it remains, and its lingering waterways give it a scenic touch you don't find in the average rural village.

What might really surprise visitors to New Bremen is how specific its attractions are. It's where you'll find the Bicycle Museum of America, an eccentric collection with over 200 bicycles displayed from throughout history. Along New Bremen's main streets, you'll find some unique local businesses, including a gift shop and café/bookstore, housed in some of the city's historic buildings. Beyond its shops, the town connects to the Miami-Erie Canal Towpath, a pretty cycling path with views of the old canal and parks.