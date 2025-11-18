One Of Ohio's Oldest State Parks Is A Peaceful Lake Escape With Fishing, Swimming, And Camping

Today, Grand Lake St. Marys welcomes over 750,000 visitors each year, making it one of the busiest tourist areas in Ohio. The park offers an abundance of outdoor activities. The reservoir is a popular spot for swimming, boating, and fishing, and the rest of the park includes campgrounds, picnic areas, and nature and hiking trails. In winter, visitors can go snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing.

The park is popular among birders because it lies along a major migration route; you'll see Canada geese, ducks, grebes, swans, egrets, loons, herons, cormorants, and ospreys, and you might get lucky and spot a bald eagle, too. Besides birds, the park is home to wildlife such as foxes, squirrels, minks, raccoons, beavers, coyotes, and deer.

Campers love the park — it welcomed over 20,000 campers in 2024 — and it's easy to see why. Along with seven cabins and 208 camping sites, the camping area includes a splash pad and pool, open to campers only, as well as a miniature golf course, playgrounds, and a dog park. Park admission is free, and camping rates range from $24 to $49, depending on the type of campsite and time of year.