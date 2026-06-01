The Most Expensive Road To Drive In America Is Pennsylvania's Mismanaged 'Dream Highway'

Crossing the New Jersey border into Pennsylvania, you cruise onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike, once nicknamed America's "dream highway." It's a breezy option for road-tripping across the whole state, connecting Pennsylvania's major cities from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. But what sounds like a dream is pretty swiftly shattered when you're hit with a toll bill that can top $100. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is consistently ranked the most expensive toll road in the country. It's been called a "scam" by a popular Reddit thread, and the state auditor once deemed it an "unsustainable situation," per CBS News. How the once-revered highway ended up with such a dire reputation comes down to a law passed in 2007 and some debts that followed.

In 2007, the state passed Act 44, which required that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) make large payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) each year. The initial payments were as high as $900 million, but later dropped to $450 million and then $50 million, as of 2022. Needless to say, the PTC's debt grew enormously, and its website states that paying off this debt is the sole reason that the Pennsylvania Turnpike's tolls are raised annually — before 2007, only five increases occurred during a span of 64 years.

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Associates, criticized the whole scheme in the CBS News report. "You're going to see more diversion to other roads and also diversion to other states," he said. If more people avoid the turnpike, then less tolls are paid. With less individual drivers paying, the tolls have to increase overall to make up for lost cash flow.