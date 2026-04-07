This Pennsylvania Road Trip Takes Travelers To Some Of The State's Best Secret Lakes

With about 2,300 lakes, Pennsylvania is a veritable paradise for fishing, boating, and swimming, and there's no better way to explore it than taking a road trip through the Keystone State to experience all it has to offer. The majority of Pennsylvania's lakes are man-made — only 76 are naturally formed — but that doesn't make them any less scenic or relaxing, particularly if you go a little bit off the well-trodden path to visit these secret lakes.

This road trip takes you to six locations and is about 11.5 hours of driving across 661 miles, so it's best to split it up over a few days. The distance between each location is less than three hours, so you can even visit more than one per day if you're feeling ambitious. The itinerary crosses nearly the entire state, taking you to a handful of Pennsylvania's best state parks, where you can camp, hike, and encounter wildlife before or after your aquatic adventure. And the best part is, at this time, Pennsylvania's state parks are free to visit, although some have fees for their swimming areas.

Just be sure to queue up these 2000s flop songs that are essential for any road trip (or these '80s flops, if that's your preferred decade) to make sure you've got the right soundtrack for the journey. While state parks are open year-round, some of these lakes are open seasonally for swimming, although they may be open all year for activities like fishing.