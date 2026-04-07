This Pennsylvania Road Trip Takes Travelers To Some Of The State's Best Secret Lakes
With about 2,300 lakes, Pennsylvania is a veritable paradise for fishing, boating, and swimming, and there's no better way to explore it than taking a road trip through the Keystone State to experience all it has to offer. The majority of Pennsylvania's lakes are man-made — only 76 are naturally formed — but that doesn't make them any less scenic or relaxing, particularly if you go a little bit off the well-trodden path to visit these secret lakes.
This road trip takes you to six locations and is about 11.5 hours of driving across 661 miles, so it's best to split it up over a few days. The distance between each location is less than three hours, so you can even visit more than one per day if you're feeling ambitious. The itinerary crosses nearly the entire state, taking you to a handful of Pennsylvania's best state parks, where you can camp, hike, and encounter wildlife before or after your aquatic adventure. And the best part is, at this time, Pennsylvania's state parks are free to visit, although some have fees for their swimming areas.
Just be sure to queue up these 2000s flop songs that are essential for any road trip (or these '80s flops, if that's your preferred decade) to make sure you've got the right soundtrack for the journey. While state parks are open year-round, some of these lakes are open seasonally for swimming, although they may be open all year for activities like fishing.
Northern and western Pennsylvania's secret lakes
The starting point is Promised Land Lake, just 40 minutes from Scranton, the low-cost gem of diverse dining and art. Located in Promised Land State Park, 1,800 feet above sea level in the Poconos, the man-made Promised Land Lake has two seasonal swimming areas open from Memorial Day to mid-September and offers year-round boating and fishing. You don't have to fish to find interesting wildlife, though; otters have been spotted, as well as rare freshwater jellyfish (don't worry, they don't sting) in this scenic location surrounded by forests of beech, oak, and maple trees.
A little over 2.5 hours away is Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir in Bald Eagle State Park, a lake known for water activities like waterskiing, sailing, and boating. Constructed from 1967 to 1969, Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir is a lovely place to camp next to the water. The 1,200-foot sandy beach is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and has family-friendly amenities like a children's playground, changing rooms, and restrooms. The marina closes on October 31, and boat launches are open until mid-February, depending on weather conditions and water levels.
Heading west for 2.5 hours, you'll reach Lake Wilhelm, one of Pennsylvania's cleanest lakes with clear waters and sparkling surfaces. But don't put the swimsuit on just yet; this lake is only for fishing and boating, and it's known as a great kayaking spot. Located in Maurice K. Goddard State Park, Lake Wilhelm has a paved 12-mile biking and hiking trail around its shore, so you can bird-watch or enjoy the picturesque views of this man-made lake fed by Sandy Creek, which was first surveyed by George Washington in 1753. Open year-round, the lake has boat rentals available from May 1 through Labor Day, and ice fishing in the winter with permits.
The lakes of southern and eastern Pennsylvania
The first stop of the southern stretch of the road trip is Glendale Lake in Prince Gallitzin State Park. With 26 miles of shoreline, it's a recreational haven for water sports like jet skiing and boating, plus fishing. Explore its coves with kayaks or paddleboards, or head to the 750-foot sandy swimming area to take a cool dip in this clear water surrounded by vibrant forests. The swimming beach is open from late May to mid-September, and has a concession stand with snacks and volleyball courts.
A little over an hour south is Shawnee Lake in Shawnee State Park, a historic area where George Washington slept in 1758 during a campaign against the French. This small 451-acre lake is known as a chill place to kayak or float on a tube, and it also has campsites close to the water, so you can wake up with serene lakeside views. The swimming area is open from late May to mid-September, which is when boat rentals are available too. The lake is open for ice fishing in the winter.
Drive 2.5 hours east, passing through the vibrant, charming, and walkable city of Carlisle to reach the final location of Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park. This 1,275-acre year-round lake has coves and inlets you can reach by kayak or paddleboat. The full-service marina offers rentals for boating and floating, or you can stroll its shores to watch for migrating waterfowl in the fall. Because the water levels change, swimming in the lake is prohibited, but there's a seasonal pool on a bluff overlooking Lake Marburg, which you can access for a fee. The price is lower for residents than non-residents, and increases for both on holidays and weekends.