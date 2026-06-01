What Nobody Believes About The Statue Of Liberty Until They See It For Themselves

The majestic Statue of Liberty is synonymous with New York City, and America itself. The Lady in the Harbor was a gift from France, and was dedicated by President Grover Cleveland on October 28, 1886. You may think you know a lot about this enduring symbol, like the fact that it's exterior is made of copper that has oxidized into the current greenish color, or that she was modeled after the Roman goddess of liberty. However, there are a number of things you just have to be there to believe. They include the fact that the original torch is inside the pedestal (and how cool it is to see up close), how difficult it actually is to get to the crown, what you have to endure to get up there, the fact that the statue moves, the sheer size of it, what's holding it all up, and the pose she's actually in.

The Statue of Liberty was sculpted by Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi, and is 151 feet, 1 inch tall, with a pedestal that is 154 feet high. You can only get there by going through Statue City Cruises, and if you want to go as high as the crown, you have to book your tickets months in advance. You cannot, however, go up to the torch, and you haven't been able to for over a century. In fact, one thing you may not know is that the torch you see right now is a replacement. The first one was corroded inside and was switched out for the new one in 1984. There is a museum inside the pedestal that still has the old one.