Connecticut's Charming State Park Has Scenic Lake Beaches And Endless Outdoor Fun

Scenic surroundings, check. Peaceful kayaking and beautiful beach, check. What else makes the park so charming? It never gets overly crowded. In the busiest time of the year, summer, only 250 cars are allowed to park onsite — and once capacity is reached, the park closes its gates to everyone except walk-ins who arrive on foot. (Don't bother parking outside designated parking areas: you'll get ticketed, the park's website says.) Outside of summer, you can't park at Squantz Pond, period — but visitors are permitted to leave their cars at the boat launch and walk in.

As a result of the strict parking policies, the atmosphere at Squantz Pond is quiet. "Very peaceful and serene location to have a picnic with family and friends," said one visitor on Google Reviews. Several people mentioned that the only time the park gets remotely busy or crowded is in summer — but even then, there's a limit to how many people can enter, as parking is so limited.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. If you're planning to come on a summer weekend or holiday, you can reserve a parking pass online (ranging from free up to $22, depending on the day and where you live) up to two weeks in advance. Hartford and its international airport are about 1.5 hours away by car. While in the area, consider a detour to New Milford, Connecticut's town full of shops, eateries, and New England vibes.