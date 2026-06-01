Connecticut's Charming State Park Has Scenic Lake Beaches And Endless Outdoor Fun
Considering its small size, Connecticut has a surprising amount of protected land — around 255,000 acres, including a wildlife preserve set on a 70-mile stretch of the state's coastline — for outdoor recreation. And while Squantz Pond State Park is just one of the Constitution State's 142 state parks and forests, there's something special about this charming escape for boating, swimming, and hiking: it's one of the only public spaces on a beautiful lake that's mostly surrounded by privately owned shoreline.
The lake in question is Squantz Pond, a naturally occurring body of water connected to the larger Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield, about 10 miles north of Danbury. The lake, which is named after Chief Squantz, the leader of the Schaghticoke tribe that inhabited the area for centuries, occupies about 270 acres. It has a 75-mile shoreline, a good part of which is dotted with luxury homes with private lakefront property. The state park sits on its southern shore, offering public access for outdoor fun in all seasons.
Swimming and kayaking on a natural lake
In summer, head to the Squantz Pond State Park's scenic sandy beach. Put down a blanket and admire the surrounding forest and mountain scenery, or go for a refreshing dip in the lake's cool, clear water. There's a roped-off swimming area, and lifeguards are on duty in peak season. Or you can push off from the park's boat launch to explore the lake's calm waters on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard. "Water is so clear, beautiful scenery, not crowded at all," said one kayaker on Google Reviews. You can rent equipment from nearby Candlewood Kayak.
Swimming and paddling aren't all that's on offer at the state park. Three hiking trails wind around the pond, leading visitors through the woods and past picturesque streams and dramatic rock formations. You can cast a line for walleye, brown and rainbow trout, yellow perch, and smallmouth bass from the shore (apply for a permit online). Learn more about the abundant fishing spots at Powers Lake, named one of Connecticut's cleanest lakes. If you just want to relax by the water, there are designated picnic areas near the sandy beach and in shaded, grassy areas nearby. Pick up food and drinks nearby at New Fairfield Food Center, less than 10 minutes away by car.
Enjoy peace and quiet at Squantz Pond
Scenic surroundings, check. Peaceful kayaking and beautiful beach, check. What else makes the park so charming? It never gets overly crowded. In the busiest time of the year, summer, only 250 cars are allowed to park onsite — and once capacity is reached, the park closes its gates to everyone except walk-ins who arrive on foot. (Don't bother parking outside designated parking areas: you'll get ticketed, the park's website says.) Outside of summer, you can't park at Squantz Pond, period — but visitors are permitted to leave their cars at the boat launch and walk in.
As a result of the strict parking policies, the atmosphere at Squantz Pond is quiet. "Very peaceful and serene location to have a picnic with family and friends," said one visitor on Google Reviews. Several people mentioned that the only time the park gets remotely busy or crowded is in summer — but even then, there's a limit to how many people can enter, as parking is so limited.
The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. If you're planning to come on a summer weekend or holiday, you can reserve a parking pass online (ranging from free up to $22, depending on the day and where you live) up to two weeks in advance. Hartford and its international airport are about 1.5 hours away by car. While in the area, consider a detour to New Milford, Connecticut's town full of shops, eateries, and New England vibes.