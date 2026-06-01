This Common Boarding Behavior Is Getting Travelers Flagged By Airlines More Than Ever

Line-cutters are a fact of life, and nowhere is this pesky issue more evident than at the airport where passengers waiting to board their flights are often blindsided by "gate lice" — those jumping ahead of their designated group. Airlines, which formerly used the honor system, are now implementing an alphabet soup of boarding protocols to maximize efficiency and minimize this common behavior.

Switching from its basic lane model, Qantas rolled out boarding groups designated by number in Australia two years ago, with seating split by "quarters" in the cabin, per The Guardian. Scanners turn red when interlopers leapfrog over groups, according to Point Hacks. United Airlines has prioritized seat locations for its economy passengers with its WILMA (window, middle, aisle) formula since 2023, with window passengers boarding first and those with aisle seats last. JetBlue recently changed its boarding procedures to mixed reviews, per Reddit. Also generating buzz against this pet peeve is American Airlines, which introduced a new ticket-checking technology in 2024 similar to the Qantas model that rejects the boarding pass and beeps when passengers board out-of-turn. The rogue flyer then walks back to the proper boarding group.

Is the humiliation working? Anecdotally, yes. One Redditor who flew out of Albuquerque International Airport said "it was awesome to see it enforced." Another commenter on a Reddit forum said a scofflaw pretending to be in a better group was rebuffed: "I couldn't help but snicker at him as he turned around obviously embarrassed and enraged ... "