This Common Boarding Behavior Is Getting Travelers Flagged By Airlines More Than Ever
Line-cutters are a fact of life, and nowhere is this pesky issue more evident than at the airport where passengers waiting to board their flights are often blindsided by "gate lice" — those jumping ahead of their designated group. Airlines, which formerly used the honor system, are now implementing an alphabet soup of boarding protocols to maximize efficiency and minimize this common behavior.
Switching from its basic lane model, Qantas rolled out boarding groups designated by number in Australia two years ago, with seating split by "quarters" in the cabin, per The Guardian. Scanners turn red when interlopers leapfrog over groups, according to Point Hacks. United Airlines has prioritized seat locations for its economy passengers with its WILMA (window, middle, aisle) formula since 2023, with window passengers boarding first and those with aisle seats last. JetBlue recently changed its boarding procedures to mixed reviews, per Reddit. Also generating buzz against this pet peeve is American Airlines, which introduced a new ticket-checking technology in 2024 similar to the Qantas model that rejects the boarding pass and beeps when passengers board out-of-turn. The rogue flyer then walks back to the proper boarding group.
Is the humiliation working? Anecdotally, yes. One Redditor who flew out of Albuquerque International Airport said "it was awesome to see it enforced." Another commenter on a Reddit forum said a scofflaw pretending to be in a better group was rebuffed: "I couldn't help but snicker at him as he turned around obviously embarrassed and enraged ... "
How the 'gate lice' infestation began
Boarding groups, which ironically have evolved to minimize gate crowding, include those who pre-board because of disabilities or have small children or are classified in priority because of first-class tickets or loyalty programs, such as frequent flier miles. So, no one takes kindly to these offenders.
A new kind of anxiety has evolved since airlines started charging for checked bags in 2008 too. Now, the majority of passengers are traveling with carry-ons, and overhead bin space in an airplane is at a premium, making this an airport experience that's gotten worse in recent years. Gate-checked bags are usually free if the airplane runs out of space, but it may slow your roll if you have to pick it up at your destination's baggage claim. It also puts a kink in efficiency, hindering the boarding process.
But lane-hopping passengers point the finger elsewhere, griping about poor boarding updates. On one Delta subreddit, posters complain about the quality of the communication coming from gate agents combined with the airport's muddled acoustics. "There are gates at [Boston] Logan [International Airport] where the agents sound like the adult characters from Charlie Brown," said one reviewer. There are understandable reasons why folks may breach airline etiquette. They could want to board quickly because they feel ill and want to sit down or use the plane's restroom. But, if they're worried about missing a connecting flight, they're only jeopardizing their own itinerary by creating delays. Just wait to board, make sure to not stow your bag on the wrong overhead bin, and buckle up.