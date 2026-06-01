Idaho's Old-School City In The Shadow Of The Tetons Is An Underrated Gateway To Outdoor Fun
When it comes to nature in its most raw, spectacular form, it's hard to beat Idaho. While there are still those who confuse this ruggedly mountainous state with relatively flat Midwestern destinations that have seemingly similar names (Ohio? Iowa? We're looking at you.), Idaho offers deep deliveries of outdoor goodness. This is especially true on its eastern edge, where it not only looks over the majesty of the Tetons in neighboring Wyoming, but even hosts 1% of Yellowstone National Park.
A few towns act as launchpads for exploring this wild and scenic region, one of which is Ririe. Situated just under 20 miles northeast of Idaho Falls (which itself is some three hours north of Salt Lake City), this settlement of just over 700 residents won't impress anyone with its size. That said, the area it calls home is one of stunning beauty, with the legendary South Fork of the Snake River flowing near town, local hot springs, and the shimmering waters of the Ririe Reservoir sitting just a stone's throw away.
All of these — plus the surrounding foothills and peaks of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and the Teton Range — offer an array of opportunities for top-notch outdoor recreation. This includes world-class fly fishing, mountain biking, camping, boating and kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, and plenty of snowy recreation once the winter rolls around.
Discover the old-style charms of Ririe, Idaho
Founded by settlers in the late 1800s, Ririe was once the largest wheat-shipping center in all of Idaho (according to East Idaho News). The rich soil provided by the Snake River made it a fertile place to farm, and today it largely remains a working agricultural town, much like the friendly, unique riverside getaway of Idaho City. The railroad still runs right through town, transporting wheat, barely, potatoes, and more to points much further down the line, and at first glance, there's not a whole lot to see in Ririe.
That said, if you're hungry, you can grab tacos, tamales, enchiladas, and more at Los Albertos. "Hole in the wall Mexican restaurant. Definitely authentic," wrote one reviewer on Google Maps, while this customer raved, "This is the place where you can get a burrito the size of a baby for an amazing price! The people here are as great as the food they serve!" Local fave Cozy Subs boasts hand-crafted sandwiches along with a funky and fun atmosphere, and when it comes time to whet your whistle, stop by the aptly named The Ririe Bar for cold beer and good local conversation.
While Ririe lacks accommodations right in town, there are some good choices in the greater area. Twin Bridges Campground has basic tent and RV sites right on the banks of the Snake at prices that won't break the bank. For those not looking to rough it, head to the nearby 7N Ranch Resort, which offers cabins, tents, and RV sites, while the adjacent Mountain River Ranch and RV Park boasts both classic Western-style cabins and yurts.
Dive into the natural wonders that surround Ririe
The area Ririe calls home is so blessed with outdoor attractions that it's hard to know where to start, though many come there to cast a line, especially in the South Fork of the Snake River. "Fishing in the South Fork is excellent," wrote angler/journalist John Sadusky in a recent article for Fly Fisherman Magazine. "A premier blue ribbon trout water, it supports one of the last large-river populations of Yellowstone cutthroat trout in its native range." Other species include wild brown trout, rainbows, and mountain whitefish, though if you're looking to hook into kokanee salmon, look no further than Ririe Reservoir. Created by a dam on Willow Creek, this beautiful artificial lake features blue waters against the backdrop of the Tetons, just driving home the area's beauty.
One good family-friendly activity in the Ririe is a visit to Heise Hot Springs, just a 10-minute drive from downtown. This RV park and day complex features two thermal pools, a cool summer pool (with waterslide), along with a zipline, a golf course, and a pizza restaurant. This local institution impressed one Yelp reviewer, who gushed, "Can't recommend them highly enough! Great facilities. We went for the zip line tour and it was fantastic. I would give them six stars if we could."
Ririe is also worth a visit in the winter. Like the small but breathtaking Idaho town of Island Park, the area is popular with snowmobilers, and the Kelly Canyon Resort is less than 20 minutes up the road, with excellent skiing, snowboarding, and — during the warmer months — mountain biking. Also, while you're in the area, make sure to check out Idaho Falls, an artsy city with a fun downtown and scenic river walk.