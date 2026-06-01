Idaho's Old-School City In The Shadow Of The Tetons Is An Underrated Gateway To Outdoor Fun

When it comes to nature in its most raw, spectacular form, it's hard to beat Idaho. While there are still those who confuse this ruggedly mountainous state with relatively flat Midwestern destinations that have seemingly similar names (Ohio? Iowa? We're looking at you.), Idaho offers deep deliveries of outdoor goodness. This is especially true on its eastern edge, where it not only looks over the majesty of the Tetons in neighboring Wyoming, but even hosts 1% of Yellowstone National Park.

A few towns act as launchpads for exploring this wild and scenic region, one of which is Ririe. Situated just under 20 miles northeast of Idaho Falls (which itself is some three hours north of Salt Lake City), this settlement of just over 700 residents won't impress anyone with its size. That said, the area it calls home is one of stunning beauty, with the legendary South Fork of the Snake River flowing near town, local hot springs, and the shimmering waters of the Ririe Reservoir sitting just a stone's throw away.

All of these — plus the surrounding foothills and peaks of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and the Teton Range — offer an array of opportunities for top-notch outdoor recreation. This includes world-class fly fishing, mountain biking, camping, boating and kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, and plenty of snowy recreation once the winter rolls around.