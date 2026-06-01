Between Birmingham And Huntsville Is Alabama's Dreamy Hidden Waterfall With A Gorgeous Plunge Pool

Some of Alabama's most beautiful natural spots are found far from the interstate, which is particularly true for the drive between Birmingham and Huntsville. While this drive can be done in under two hours via I-65, taking the scenic route reveals hidden gems you might otherwise miss. One of these is Shangri-La Falls, a mesmerizing oasis of lush greenery surrounding a turquoise pool and seasonal cascade.

Shangri-La Falls is located in the underrated Bankhead National Forest, Alabama's "Land of 1,000 Waterfalls." As the nickname suggests, this is far from the only waterfall in the area, but it's one of the most magical. It's also home to one of the top two treks in the national forest on AllTrails. In true otherworldly fashion, Shangri-La Falls isn't particularly easy to reach, rewarding those travelers willing to venture into a more remote part of the forest.

The trailhead is about 15 minutes' drive off the AL-33, almost halfway between Birmingham and Huntsville. This is where you must leave your car and continue on foot, following an unofficial trail through sandstone canyons and hemlock and hardwood forest. The path can become rough in areas and is often unmarked, so hikers typically rely on maps or a GPS to guide their way. The hike here is about 2.9 miles out and back, and is mostly downhill on the way into the canyon, so save plenty of energy for the trek back. This can all be off-putting for some, but in a way, it feels like a fitting route to reach a dreamy waterfall. Besides, the path is well-traveled enough that you can usually see it all the way to Shangri-La.