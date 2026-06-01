Between Birmingham And Huntsville Is Alabama's Dreamy Hidden Waterfall With A Gorgeous Plunge Pool
Some of Alabama's most beautiful natural spots are found far from the interstate, which is particularly true for the drive between Birmingham and Huntsville. While this drive can be done in under two hours via I-65, taking the scenic route reveals hidden gems you might otherwise miss. One of these is Shangri-La Falls, a mesmerizing oasis of lush greenery surrounding a turquoise pool and seasonal cascade.
Shangri-La Falls is located in the underrated Bankhead National Forest, Alabama's "Land of 1,000 Waterfalls." As the nickname suggests, this is far from the only waterfall in the area, but it's one of the most magical. It's also home to one of the top two treks in the national forest on AllTrails. In true otherworldly fashion, Shangri-La Falls isn't particularly easy to reach, rewarding those travelers willing to venture into a more remote part of the forest.
The trailhead is about 15 minutes' drive off the AL-33, almost halfway between Birmingham and Huntsville. This is where you must leave your car and continue on foot, following an unofficial trail through sandstone canyons and hemlock and hardwood forest. The path can become rough in areas and is often unmarked, so hikers typically rely on maps or a GPS to guide their way. The hike here is about 2.9 miles out and back, and is mostly downhill on the way into the canyon, so save plenty of energy for the trek back. This can all be off-putting for some, but in a way, it feels like a fitting route to reach a dreamy waterfall. Besides, the path is well-traveled enough that you can usually see it all the way to Shangri-La.
Nature's beauty on display at Shangri-La Falls
Once you reach Shangri-La Falls, you'll quickly understand why people have started visiting it more in recent years. The small cascade tumbles over a rocky outcrop, creating a plunge pool at its base, which spreads out beneath leafy trees. One of these trees leans out across the water, providing a great photo opportunity for anyone confident enough to sit on its trunk. "Not many waterfalls make me cry. This one did. So beautiful and the canyon floor was dreamy," one previous visitor wrote on Google, where this destination has a 4.7-star rating.
You can explore beyond the Shangri-La Falls if you want; just be mindful of not getting lost, as the pathways aren't so clear. There are multiple creek crossings, which add to the serene atmosphere. Like most waterfalls, it's best to visit during wetter seasons to see the cascade flowing at its strongest. For Shangri-La Falls, this means visiting either in the spring or winter. Summer is one of the worst times to visit, as Alabama's humidity can make the trail down into the canyon more slippery than usual. The same is true when visiting just after rain, so take extra precautions or check the weather beforehand to be fully prepared.
Regardless of when you're visiting, it's best to wear sturdy hiking boots you trust on wet or slippery surfaces. Less experienced hikers may also want to pack hiking poles to help themselves balance while going up or down the steeper sections. Most importantly, don't rely entirely on the trail markers while hiking to Shangri-La Falls — some of these are actually from loggers and not meant to guide hikers. It's best to use a GPS or a downloaded trail map to stay on course.
Shangri-La Falls is worth the detour
There are many easier waterfalls to get to in Bankhead National Forest. The Sougahoagdee Falls Trail, for instance, is a bit longer at 3.4 miles but also a lot easier and better marked. You also get to see other falls along the way. But there's something a bit more unique about Shangri-La and the journey you must take to reach it. Hikers on AllTrails say Shangri-La Falls is "definitely worth it," and even some seniors have managed the trek here okay. It's also hard to pass up what's been called a "must-see if you're in the area" and a "beauty tucked in the woods" in Google reviews. You may not even think about the slightly harder trek while you're walking past the wildflowers, taking pictures of wildlife, or sitting by the cascading water.
The gorgeous aqua green plunge pool is yet another alluring feature of Shangri-La Falls, set beautifully amongst the trees and rocks. It's a refreshing swimming spot, especially after you've worked up a sweat hiking here. Previous visitors enjoyed its calm waters, with many praising its stunning colors that make the landscape picture-perfect. There's also another swimming pool slightly further along that's beneath a smaller waterfall, in case you want to extend your adventure.
The Shangri-La Falls Trailhead is about 80 miles northwest of Birmingham or 65 miles southeast of Huntsville. If you want to stay closer to the national forest and its many waterfalls, you could base yourself in Jasper, Alabama's most peaceful lakeside city. It's only an hour's drive from the trailhead. There are also numerous campsites within Bankhead National Forest for those happy to rough it while chasing waterfalls. For more scenic cascades, consider driving to the Little Canyon River National Preserve, known for waterfalls and deep canyons.